Injured Hasan Mahmud doubtful for Asia Cup

Pace bowler Hasan Mahmud has picked up a heel injury during practice on Saturday and will be under observation for two days.

Hasan recovered from a longstanding injury and returned to the team in the Zimbabwe series. He was impressive there and made the Asia Cup squad as well.

The X-ray reports didn't suggest anything serious. But the swelling is yet to regress and if it persists, then Hasan will have to undergo an MRI after a couple of days. Then a decision regarding his availability will be taken, according to BCB's chief physician Dr. Debashish Chowdhury.

Bangladesh started practising on Saturday ahead of the Asia Cup, starting on 27 August, and Hasan sustained an injury on the first day itself while fielding at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.

Bangladesh will leave for the UAE on 23 August ahead of the tournament.