Injured Hardik Pandya won't return to bowl against Bangladesh

Rohit Sharma's Team India dealt a major blow as all-rounder Hardik Pandya picked up an ankle injury during the ongoing edition of the ICC World Cup on Thursday. Pandya was forced to leave the field after the pacer twisted his ankle while bowling his first over against Bangladesh in match No.17 of the World Cup at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium.

The Indian all-rounder made a brave attempt to stop a straight drive by Litton Das in the ninth over of the Indian innings. The Indian medical team rushed on the field and play was held for several minutes while Hardik received treatment. Pandya, who got his right ankle strapped by the physio, tried to finish his spell following a long delay in the World Cup encounter. Hobbling towards his bowling mark, Pandya practised his run-up but the pacer felt discomfort in his left ankle.

An injured Pandya then had a brief discussion with skipper Rohit before he decided to return to the pavilion during the innings. Sharing a crucial update about Pandya's injury, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has revealed that the all-rounder is taken for scans in Pune. "Hardik Pandya's injury is being assessed at the moment and he is being taken for scans," the BCCI said in a statement.

On commentary duty for the World Cup encounter, former England Nasser Hussain said on-air that Hardik won't be taking the field for India for the rest of the Bangladesh innings.

Hardik can only bat for India against Bangladesh after 120 minutes or five wickets. Pandya has been replaced by Suryakumar Yadav, who is being used as a substitute fielder by the World Cup hosts in Pune. Completing Pandya's over, former India skipper Virat Kohli rolled his arms for the first time in six years at the World Cup.