Injured Courtois and Rodrygo set to miss Clasico

Real Madrid duo Thibaut Courtois and Rodrygo are likely to miss the Clasico clash with La Liga leaders Barcelona on Saturday with injury problems.

Los Blancos came from behind to beat Borussia Dortmund 5-2 in the Champions League on Tuesday but at the cost of losing goalkeeper Courtois.

"Courtois has been diagnosed with an adductor injury in his left leg," said Madrid in a statement Wednesday, with Ukrainian stopper Andriy Lunin his usual replacement.

Lunin stood in for Courtois earlier in the month after the Belgian suffered a minor hip injury.

Rodrygo appeared hurt during the final stages of the win over Dortmund and Madrid coach Ancelotti said the winger had a "muscular injury".

Spanish media reported Wednesday Rodrygo is poised to miss the game against the league leaders with a hamstring issue.

The champions, second, trail Hansi Flick's Barcelona by three points.

