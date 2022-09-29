Injured Buttler 'progressing well' ahead of T20 World Cup

Sports

Reuters
29 September, 2022, 05:35 pm
Last modified: 29 September, 2022, 05:35 pm

Related News

Injured Buttler 'progressing well' ahead of T20 World Cup

The 32-year-old, who has not played since 18 August after sustaining the injury playing in The Hundred, is currently with the England squad in Pakistan, watching the team from the sidelines in their seven-match T20 series.

Reuters
29 September, 2022, 05:35 pm
Last modified: 29 September, 2022, 05:35 pm
Injured Buttler &#039;progressing well&#039; ahead of T20 World Cup

England's limited-overs captain Jos Buttler said he is making good progress in his recovery from a calf injury but will not rush his return ahead of the Twenty20 World Cup, which begins in just over two weeks.

The 32-year-old, who has not played since 18 August after sustaining the injury playing in The Hundred, is currently with the England squad in Pakistan, watching the team from the sidelines in their seven-match T20 series.

"I am progressing well," Buttler told Sky Sports. "It would be nice to play but with the World Cup round the corner we are taking a cautious approach.

"I am running a few drinks, getting the loads up, feeling good. I feel like if it was a World Cup game tomorrow I could play but I am being a bit cautious and taking it a bit slowly. If I had to, I could play."

The World Cup takes place in Australia from 16 October to 13 November.

Cricket

Jos Buttler / T20 World Cup 2022

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Antara Haldar. Sketch: TBS

Amazon’s satanic mills

4h | Panorama
Students at the fair spoke to the admission representatives from different US universities. PHOTO: COURTESY

US University Fair: An attempt to help aspiring students study in the States

5h | Pursuit
Three episodes of drama serial “Bachelor Point” have been deleted in the face of criticisms by netizens against some inaudible vulgar dialogues. Photo: Collected

Bangla slang in web series: Cultural diversity or deformity?

5h | Thoughts
Bangladesh cannot afford to wait further for cyber security reporting to become a norm. Photo: Reuters

Cybersecurity expertise needs to be incorporated into Bangladeshi company boards

6h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Huawei launches smartphone with 108 megapixel camera

Huawei launches smartphone with 108 megapixel camera

5h | Videos
Number of teachers in a university will be decided after research

Number of teachers in a university will be decided after research

6h | Videos
How fragile is the economy of Myanmar?

How fragile is the economy of Myanmar?

21h | Videos
Why didn't Messi renew his contract with Barca?

Why didn't Messi renew his contract with Barca?

22h | Videos

Most Read

1
A privately-owned tin-shed house is situated right in the middle of Syed Mahbub Morshed Road in the capital’s Agargaon area, occupying almost half of it including the footpath. The Photo was taken recently. Photo: Rajib Dhar
Bangladesh

A road with a house in the middle!

2
Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits
Mode

Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits

3
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Economy

Forex reserves drop below $37b

4
Bangladesh Competition Commission. Photo: Collected
Markets

Unilever, Bashundhara, Square, Pran among 36 sued for destabilising commodity markets

5
Bishwamvarpur upazila in Sunamganj, surrounded by haors and hills, emerges as a striking tourist destination with a refreshed outlook, thanks to the initiatives taken by UNO Md Sadi Ur Rahin Zadid. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

How a UNO transforms a Sunamganj upazila into a tourist destination

6
How Bloomberg forecasts Bangladesh’s economy in long run
Economy

How Bloomberg forecasts Bangladesh’s economy in long run