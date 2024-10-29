Injured Black Cap Williamson to miss third test against India

Reuters
29 October, 2024, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 29 October, 2024, 06:06 pm

Photo: ICC
Photo: ICC

Former New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson will miss the third test against India starting in Mumbai on Friday in the hope that his groin strain clears up in time to face England next month, New Zealand Cricket said on Tuesday.

The Blacks Caps on Saturday managed a first ever test series triumph in India without the master batsman, who has remained in New Zealand to work on his recovery from the injury he sustained in a recent series against Sri Lanka.

"Kane continues to show good signs, but isn't quite ready to jump on a plane and join us," coach Gary Stead said in a news release.

"While things are looking promising, we think the best course of action is for him to stay in New Zealand and focus on the final part of his rehabilitation so he'll be good to go for England.

"The England series is still a month away so taking the cautious approach now will ensure he is ready for the first test in Christchurch."

England's three-match tour of New Zealand begins at Christchurch's Hagley Oval on Nov. 28 with further tests following in Wellington and Hamilton in December.

