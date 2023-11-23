Inglis hits joint-fastest T20I hundred for Australia

Four days after playing the ICC World Cup 2023 final against Australia, India resumed its rivalry with the Men from Down Under in the shortest format on Thursday. Fresh from featuring in Australia's World Cup-winning side against India, wicketkeeper-batter Josh Inglis flexed his muscles in the 1st T20I of the five-match series. Batting at the No.3 position, the Australian wicketkeeper-batter played a breathtaking knock to help the visitors post a challenging total.

Teaming up with veteran Steve Smith, premier batter Inglis launched an attack on the Indian bowlers in the series opener at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium. Inglis smashed his first-ever half-century off 29 balls. In the next eighteen balls, the Australian batter completed his maiden century to script history in the shortest format of the game.

Inglis equalled the record for the quickest century in men's T20I by an Australian. The Aussie gloveman brought up his first T20I century for Australia in just 47 balls. Inglis is also the second-fastest in scoring a T20I century against India. The 28-year-old surpassed the likes of Glenn Maxwell, Evin Lewis and Rilee Rossouw to take the second spot in the elite list of fastest century-makers against India in the shortest format.

Inglis is only behind David Miller, who smashed a brilliant century against India in 46 balls at Guwahati last year. Born in Yorkshire, Inglis has played 13 T20Is and 18 One Day Internationals (ODIs) for Australia. The Australian wicketkeeper-batter made his ODI against Sri Lanka at R. Premadasa Stadium in 2022. He recorded his first-ever T20I appearance against the same opposition last year. Inglis was given a national contract by Cricket Australia (CA) a year ago.