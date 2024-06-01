An influx of domestic T20 Leagues in USA

In the United States of America, a country where people think of cricket as a version of baseball, it is important to understand if the ICC T20 World Cup would be successful or not.

However, over the past decade, domestic T20 leagues have taken the cricketing world by storm, transforming the sport from a backyard hobby to a global phenomenon.

As such in the US, the shortened and quick version of cricket has been gaining popularity little by little.

Major League Cricket (MLC), the US equivalent of the Indian Premier League (IPL), will launch after the World Cup.

USA Cricket, the ICC's representative organisation for the US, had chosen MLC as its exclusive partner in 2019 to create a professional T20 Cricket League.

In an effort to propel the USA men's and women's teams to the pinnacle of international competition, the MLC currently also offers assistance to both groups.

The MLC has been instrumental in providing the much-needed impetus to take cricketing in this region of the world to new heights. The top tier of domestic T20 cricket in the USA was introduced in 2019 with the MLC.

This has given American cricket players, who are primarily immigrants, a professional platform and high-calibre competition to draw spectators. In 2023, the MLC burst onto the scene, reshaping the American cricket landscape. For the first time, the United States witnessed world-class domestic T20 cricket, captivating audiences with electrifying matches.

But how would the success of MLC be attributed to?

Firstly, the league would unite some of the top cricket players in the world, giving them a platform where they would display their abilities and dazzle spectators with amazing shows. In addition to drawing in an entirely novel generation of cricket fans, this celebrity influence would improve the game's general standard.

Secondly, it is impossible to overstate the commercial attractiveness of the MLC. The league would serve as a fertile field for rich sponsorship agreements, television rights, and product sales. The MLC attracted numerous sponsors and franchises from other T20 leagues around the world in its inaugural season which was held in 2023. After making an impact in the inaugural season in July 2023, the MLC has got tech giant Cognizant as their title sponsor for the 2024 edition.

In 2023, each team's total salary cap was $1.15M for the tournament, putting MLC amongst the elite T20 global leagues in terms of player compensation per match.

Besides, Minor League Cricket is the only nationwide tournament involving the strongest male players playing against each other at the best available facilities, with almost all of the players selected in the 2023 MLC Domestic Player Draft. It is important to mention that the Minor Cricket League was introduced in the United States in 2021 to develop the 'gentleman's game' into more of a popular sport in the country.

This year, immediately following the World Cup, all six of the teams that participated in the MLC's historic debut season will return. Superstars from Afghanistan, Pakistan's Haris Rauf (San Francisco Unicorns), South Africa's Faf du Plessis (Texas Super Kings), Marco Jansen (Washington Freedom), and Quinton de Kock (Seattle Orcas), as well as Sunil Narine (LA Knight Riders) of the West Indies, have already been confirmed to compete.

Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan has been signed as well by the LA Knight Riders for the second season of the tournament. The MLC's games will be held in Grand Prairie Stadium, which is close to Dallas, Texas. The 7,200 seats in this recently refurbished cricket-specific stadium exceed the highest international accreditation standards for a grass wicket.

For Americans who love cricket, MLC co-founder Vijay Srinivasan has promised the 'best summer of cricket'.

Being a trailblazer in USA cricket broadcasting, Srinivasan has long questioned why not a single game played on USA soil was shown on his platform. That compelled him to establish the concept of MLC. After everything fell into place, Srinivasan made the decision. In order to develop a rich talent pool of players to support Minor and Major League Cricket in the US, the MLC is developing international-calibre stadiums, establishing elite junior academies, offering top-notch training facilities and creating high-performance paths.

With its six clubs and backing from well-known figures in the USA and Indian corporate worlds, the MLC was considered by observers to have all the makings of a successful league last year. ABC, NBC, CBS, and The New York Times are among the major American news networks that have taken an interest in the MLC. According to the league's statistics, it has 40 million views, 3 million likes, and 3 million comments on social media already.

In conclusion, MLC has transformed cricket in the USA by bringing unprecedented excitement, global appeal, and opportunities for young players. The Major League Cricket and the Minor League Cricket redefined the way the game is played and watched, captivating audiences with their explosive matches and star-studded lineups. As the popularity of MLC continues to soar, the power and significance in shaping the sport's evolution in the USA cannot be underestimated.