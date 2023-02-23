India's Vastrakar out of T20 World Cup semifinal, Kaur could miss out as well

Sports

Hindustan Times
23 February, 2023, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 23 February, 2023, 05:12 pm

Related News

India's Vastrakar out of T20 World Cup semifinal, Kaur could miss out as well

Harmanpreet and two other Indian cricketers - Pooja Vastrakar and Radha Yadav - were taken to a local hospital on the eve of the big-ticket clash after they were down with high fever. BCCI on Thursday afternoon, confirmed that Vastrakar has been ruled out of the tournament due to an upper respiratory tract infection. She has been replaced by Sneh Rana.

Hindustan Times
23 February, 2023, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 23 February, 2023, 05:12 pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Ahead of the high-octane Women's T20 World Cup semi-final clash against Australia, Team India could be in for a massive setback as its captain Harmanpreet Kaur might miss the game due to illness.

Harmanpreet and two other Indian cricketers - Pooja Vastrakar and Radha Yadav - were taken to a local hospital on the eve of the big-ticket clash after they were down with high fever. BCCI on Thursday afternoon, confirmed that Vastrakar has been ruled out of the tournament due to an upper respiratory tract infection. She has been replaced by Sneh Rana.

The decision on Harmanpreet's availability will be taken at the last hour.

If Harmanpreet fails to regain full fitness for the match later tonight, Smriti Mandhana is expected to lead the side in the semi-final. The Indian skipper has played in all of the side's matches in the T20 World Cup so far, registering scores of 16, 33, 4, and 13 in four matches in the tournament so far.

India had finished second in their group at the T20 World Cup, registering wins over arch-rivals Pakistan, West Indies, and Ireland. The side faced a narrow defeat to England, who eventually topped the group table. The English team faces South Africa in the second semi-final of the tournament on Friday.

In Australia, India face a tricky opposition in the semi-final; the two teams have contested in T20Is on 30 occasions, with India winning only six matches. While one match ended in a tie, another was abandoned. The world's top-ranked team is aiming for a hat-trick of Women's T20 World Cup title and they remain favourites after a dominant performance in the group stage; Australia won all four of their group matches.

 

Cricket

India Women's Cricket Team / Women's T20 World Cup

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

ShunBoi: The startup feeding the hunger for Bangla audiobooks

ShunBoi: The startup feeding the hunger for Bangla audiobooks

6h | Panorama
The tiger hill vantage point provides a stunning view of the Himalayas, including the world&#039;s third highest peak, Kanchenjunga. PHOTO: TANJILA TASABA MUMU

Exploring the beauty of Darjeeling: A journey through hills

6h | Explorer
Photo: TBS

Russia upset as Bangladesh blocks entry to sanctioned ships. What’s next?

8h | Panorama
In search of honey: The lives of nomadic beekeepers of Bangladesh

In search of honey: The lives of nomadic beekeepers of Bangladesh

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Cardboard Ludu in danger of extinction due to mobile versions of it

Cardboard Ludu in danger of extinction due to mobile versions of it

6h | TBS SPORTS
Comebacks of Real Madrid in Champions League

Comebacks of Real Madrid in Champions League

19h | TBS SPORTS
Mirashar farmers market products going to Europe

Mirashar farmers market products going to Europe

7h | TBS Stories
"Open Library"of 4,000 books & collection

"Open Library"of 4,000 books & collection

1d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
The five-storied China building bears a striking resemblance to a government school with plenty of windows on each floor. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

The curious history of the 'China Building' in Azimpur

2
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Railway passengers must carry ID documents from 1 March

3
An aerial view of the 2.15km barrier constructed on the north side and another 670-metre long one on the south side of the approach channel and two jetties of Matarbari coal-fired power plant. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Country's first breakwaters at Matarbari port

4
Why is Bangladesh facing a dollar crisis while others are not?
Economy

Why is Bangladesh facing a dollar crisis while others are not?

5
Reeling startups downsizing teams to stay afloat
Economy

Reeling startups downsizing teams to stay afloat

6
Mashiul Azam has shifted Anik Telecom&#039;s business model from selling mobile phone accessories to selling manufacturing electrical products like switches, holders, lamps etc. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

The rise and fall of Anik Telecom: How a warranty card brought down a successful business