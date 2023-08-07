India's 'tail of woes' continues unabated in West Indies

Sports

Reuters
07 August, 2023, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 07 August, 2023, 04:49 pm

Related News

India's 'tail of woes' continues unabated in West Indies

India's decision to pick specialist bowlers, who can hardly bat, effectively left them with four number 11 batters in both matches.

Reuters
07 August, 2023, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 07 August, 2023, 04:49 pm
Photo: Twitter
Photo: Twitter

The lengthy tail of India's batting lineup was exposed again on Sunday and pundits say the team management need to find a solution ahead of the T20 World Cup in West Indies and the United States next year.

Hardik Pandya's team suffered their second successive defeat in the five-match series against West Indies and the loss also highlighted the lack of batting firepower in their lower order.

India's decision to pick specialist bowlers, who can hardly bat, effectively left them with four number 11 batters in both matches. They now need to win the third match in Providence on Tuesday to stay afloat in the series.

"The West Indies have highlighted one of the issues that India have in white ball cricket. They won today because they had six hitters down the order," commentator Harsha Bhogle wrote on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

"India tend to taper off at the end. You don't need batters down at 9/10 but they must have the ability to hit boundaries."

India posted a below-par 152-7 before bouncing back to reduce the hosts to 129-8 in 16 overs.

But Akeal Hosein and Alzarri Joseph milked 26 runs off 17 balls for the unbroken ninth wicket to seal victory by two wickets with seven balls to spare.

Pandya, leading an India side sans several frontline players, put the onus on their top and middle order to score more runs.

"With the current combination, we will have to trust out top seven batters to come good and hope the bowlers win you games," the all-rounder said after the defeat.

"We have to find ways to make sure we have the right balance but at the same time batters need to take more responsibility."

Cricket

India Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Gearoid Reidy. Sketch: TBS

Japan is bringing in more foreigners than you think

10h | Panorama
Ami Probashi: Revolutionising foreign migration with a digital touch

Ami Probashi: Revolutionising foreign migration with a digital touch

8h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

A stubborn Imran Khan, opportunist opponents and a problematic military

12h | Panorama
Hand Crafted Tacos at BBQ Express. Photo: Shovy

Tacos of Dhaka: Tradition, fusion and innovation

13h | Food

More Videos from TBS

Pakistani cricketers are expected to receive 'record' raises in new contracts

Pakistani cricketers are expected to receive 'record' raises in new contracts

3h | TBS SPORTS
How to Cook Honey Lemon Chicken Wings

How to Cook Honey Lemon Chicken Wings

3h | TBS Food
Peru’s ancient whale may be earth’s largest animal

Peru’s ancient whale may be earth’s largest animal

5h | TBS World
Bangladeshi Fighter’s first ever MMA Title Defence

Bangladeshi Fighter’s first ever MMA Title Defence

16m | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
BCSA joins International Cricket Supporters' Committee
Sports

BCSA joins International Cricket Supporters' Committee

2
File Photo: Reuters
South Asia

Pakistani court gives Hafiz Saeed 10-year prison sentence on terror charges

3
Moderna Covid-19 vaccine stability eases distribution challenges
Coronavirus chronicle

Moderna Covid-19 vaccine stability eases distribution challenges

4
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic