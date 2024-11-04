India's Rohit says players must get the mindset right to handle Australian pitches

Sports

Reuters
04 November, 2024, 12:25 pm
Last modified: 04 November, 2024, 12:28 pm

Related News

India's Rohit says players must get the mindset right to handle Australian pitches

The Black Caps became the first team to whitewash India at home in a series featuring three or more tests after the hosts faltered while chasing 147 in Mumbai on Sunday.

Reuters
04 November, 2024, 12:25 pm
Last modified: 04 November, 2024, 12:28 pm
India&#039;s Rohit says players must get the mindset right to handle Australian pitches

After India's batting frailties were brutally exposed in a 3-0 home series defeat by New Zealand, captain Rohit Sharma said it was important that his players get in the right frame of mind for what promises to be a challenging tour of Australia.

The Black Caps became the first team to whitewash India at home in a series featuring three or more tests after the hosts faltered while chasing 147 in Mumbai on Sunday.

After being dismissed for 46 and 156 in Bengaluru and Pune, the latest capitulation left Indian great Sachin Tendulkar wondering whether it was just poor shot selection that let them down or if they lacked preparation and match practice.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

 

India's batters must now prepare for the switch from the turning tracks on home soil to the pace and bounce of Australian pitches, with the opening test in Perth looming on Nov. 22.

 

"We do talk a lot about the game but sitting with every individual and telling them what needs to be done or how they need to get their mindset right is going to be challenging," Rohit told reporters.

"They come with a certain mindset, certain thinking about their own games. It has given them success in the past. But we all understand Australia is going to be a different ball game."

The 37-year-old added that it would be crucial to create the right atmosphere for those players who have not yet experienced the intensity of a test in Australia.

"For the young players who haven't been there before, it'll be important to create an environment where they are comfortable and aren't intimidated by where they're playing and who they're playing against," he said.

"It's important that from our side, we keep telling them that it's another place to play cricket."

India will prepare for the series with three days of match simulations after scrapping a practice game.

"We'll be training at WACA, which is close to Optus (Perth Stadium) where you have that bounce and carry," added Rohit, who said he is still unsure about playing the first match due to personal reasons.

"Hopefully, we can use the three days perfectly and maximise how much ever we can from our point of view."

India, who beat Australia away in 2018-19 and 2020-21, play five matches Down Under this time around and need to win four of them to reach a third successive World Test Championship final next year.

Top News

Rohit Sharma / India vs New Zealand

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Ali Riaz, Shafquat Rabbee

Will US foreign policy towards Bangladesh change if Trump wins? 

15h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Elevating milestones: The power of ‘announcement gifts’ in creating memories

20h | Brands
Photo: Courtesy

A flower bouquet that lights up

21h | Brands
The Axia’s straightforward exterior combines a flat nose with LED headlamps and position lights. PHOTOS: MD Abu Saeed Miad

Perodua Axia: Modest, budget-friendly and functional

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

US Presidential Election: Complexities Surrounding the Announcement of Results

US Presidential Election: Complexities Surrounding the Announcement of Results

35m | Videos
Why did Sheikh Hasina's plane land in India, Jharkhand Chief Minister's question to Modi

Why did Sheikh Hasina's plane land in India, Jharkhand Chief Minister's question to Modi

2h | Videos
Marcelo’s boyhood club abruptly severs ties with him

Marcelo’s boyhood club abruptly severs ties with him

12h | Videos
The promises that Trump-Kamala are making to sit in the White House

The promises that Trump-Kamala are making to sit in the White House

14h | Videos