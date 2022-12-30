India's Rishabh Pant severely injured in car accident, hospitalized

Sports

Hindustan Times
30 December, 2022, 09:40 am
Last modified: 30 December, 2022, 10:07 am

Related News

India's Rishabh Pant severely injured in car accident, hospitalized

Pant has been admitted to a hospital where he is reportedly being treated for a head and leg injury.

Hindustan Times
30 December, 2022, 09:40 am
Last modified: 30 December, 2022, 10:07 am
India&#039;s Rishabh Pant severely injured in car accident, hospitalized

Team India star Rishabh Pant has faced injuries after his car collided with a divider on the Delhi-Dehradun highway.

Pant has been admitted to a hospital where he is reportedly being treated for a head and leg injury.

One of the integral members of the team, Pant had been a part of the India XI when it last played during a Test against Bangladesh; he had played an important 93-run innings in the game that led to the side's revival in the match. The wicketkeeper-batter had been rested for the ODIs and T20Is against Sri Lanka and it was later reported that he will undergo recovery at the NCA.

Following the conclusion of the series against Bangladesh, Pant had travelled to Dubai where he was seen with former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni. A picture of the two was also posted by Dhoni's wife Sakshi. It is understood that Pant returned to India earlier this week, and was travelling to his hometown of Roorkee when he met with the road accident.

According to a report from Dainik Jagran, Pant's car collided with a railing and caught fire; the locals and police reached the accident site and a fire truck had to be called to extinguish the vehicle. Pant was initially hospitalized at the Saksham Hospital near the highway before being referred to another hospital in Dehradun.

News agency ANI posted a photo from the accident that shows the car being entirely burnt, with police personnel and an ambulance surrounding the spot:

"He himself was driving the car when it hit the divider on Delhi Narson border. He was immediately taken to Saksham Hospital but will be shifted to Max Hospital for further treatment," a source told PTI.

Cricket

Rishabh Pant / India Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Top 10 places to see in New York City

1h | Explorer
Photo: Courtesy

My tour of the Cinque Terre villages in Italy

1h | Explorer
Syeda Tasfia Tasneem. Sketch: TBS

Looking at asset ownership through a gender-lens

48m | Panorama
The metro rail of dreams is finally up and running. Photo: Mumit M/TBS

The surreal first day on Dhaka's metro rail

2h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

According to nutritionists, precautions should be taken before eating winter vegetables

According to nutritionists, precautions should be taken before eating winter vegetables

1d | TBS Stories
Who's to blame, coaches or BCB?

Who's to blame, coaches or BCB?

13h | TBS SPORTS
History of use of stars on football jerseys

History of use of stars on football jerseys

14h | TBS SPORTS
Metro rail opens for public use

Metro rail opens for public use

16h | TBS Today

Most Read

1
Photo: Fit Bangladesh
Sports

Bodybuilder Jahid Hasan Shuvo kicks away his 2nd place prize, a blender

2
Photo: Collected from Prothom Alo
Bangladesh

Japanese woman stopped at airport while leaving country with daughters

3
Photo: Reuters
Sports

World Cup final referee responds to claims that Messi's extra time goal should have been disallowed

4
Photo: PID
Transport

Bangladesh launches its first metro rail service

5
Bangladesh Bank to downsize EDF fund
Economy

Bangladesh Bank to downsize EDF fund

6
'It's not easily forgotten': Gavaskar on Kohli's outburst at Bangladesh players' celebrations
Sports

'It's not easily forgotten': Gavaskar on Kohli's outburst at Bangladesh players' celebrations