India's lucky charm: Deepak Hooda records unique trivia in cricket's 145-year history

Sports

Hindustan Times
21 August, 2022, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 21 August, 2022, 04:14 pm

Related News

India's lucky charm: Deepak Hooda records unique trivia in cricket's 145-year history

He has overall played 16 international games for India so far - seven in ODIs and 9 in T20Is. India did not lose any of those 16 games. This now is the longest ever streak held by a player in 145 years of men's international cricket.

Hindustan Times
21 August, 2022, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 21 August, 2022, 04:14 pm
India&#039;s lucky charm: Deepak Hooda records unique trivia in cricket&#039;s 145-year history

India scripted yet another stunning win to record a series victory against Zimbabwe in the three-match ODI contest with a match in hand. Chasing 162 in Harare, India wrapped up the game in just 25.4 overs to script a five-wicket win and an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series. And with the win, Deepak Hooda became the first ever cricketer in 145 years of international cricket to record a unique trivia which also shows why he should be in every playing XI of the Indian team in the Asia Cup and the T20 World Cup tournament.

Following an impressive campaign in the 2021 season of the Indian Premier League, Hooda earned his maiden India call-up earlier this year before making his debut in the home series against West Indies in the ODI format. He has overall played 16 international games for India so far - seven in ODIs and 9 in T20Is. India did not lose any of those 16 games. This now is the longest ever streak held by a player in 145 years of men's international cricket.

Seems like Hooda is now India's lucky charm. So why not confirm his spot in India's playing XI in all the matches in Asia Cup 2022 and T20 World Cup?

In nine T20I appearances, Hooda has scored 274 runs at a strike rate of 161.17 with a century and has impressed selectors with his versatility in the batting order as well, having played as an opener, middle-order batter and a finisher for India.

His impressive show has handed him a spot in India's Asia Cup team as well. The tournament will begin from August 27 onwards in the UAE. Hooda is likely to keep his place in the T20 World Cup squad as well, if he manages to continue delivering top performance and keep this unique streak alive.

Cricket

India Cricket Team / Deepak Hooda

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Plastic waste poses a serious threat to the environment as well as to the society, and overtime, its use has increased drastically. Photo: TBS

Unilever, UNDP and NCC join hands to handle the problem of plastic waste in Narayanganj 

5h | Panorama
Mad'ouk: When in doubt, wear black

Mad'ouk: When in doubt, wear black

7h | Mode
Representational photo. Picture: Collected

Double cleansing based on skin type

6h | Mode
Illustration: TBS

WB is betting our regional trade can go up 93% by improving connectivity. But is infrastructure really the main problem?

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Students in Cumilla learning martial arts for self-defense

Students in Cumilla learning martial arts for self-defense

1h | Videos
21 August: Where are the key perpetrators now

21 August: Where are the key perpetrators now

5h | Videos
Reactions to the 21 August grenade attack

Reactions to the 21 August grenade attack

5h | Videos
Love for dogs and cats turns Prosenjit into a young entrepreneur

Love for dogs and cats turns Prosenjit into a young entrepreneur

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
From left Afzal Karim, Murshedul Kabir and Mohammad Jahangir
Banking

Sonali, Agrani and Rupali banks get new MDs

2
Russia now offers Bangladesh finished oil
Energy

Russia now offers Bangladesh finished oil

3
Migrant workers. Photo: UNB
Migration

Can Bangladesh benefit from Canada’s 10 lakh job vacancies?

4
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

5 crushed to death as BRT girder falls on car in Uttara

5
Photo: Collected
Economy

Bangladesh is not in a crisis situation: IMF

6
Eight more banks make unusual gains from forex dealings
Banking

Eight more banks make unusual gains from forex dealings