Indian cricketers wear black armbands to honor Anshuman Gaekwad in first ODI against Sri Lanka

Sports

Hindustan Times
02 August, 2024, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 02 August, 2024, 04:50 pm

Related News

Indian cricketers wear black armbands to honor Anshuman Gaekwad in first ODI against Sri Lanka

India vs Sri Lanka: Indian cricketers wore black armbands on Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's ODI return since the World Cup final loss.

Hindustan Times
02 August, 2024, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 02 August, 2024, 04:50 pm
Indian cricketers wear black armbands to honor Anshuman Gaekwad in first ODI against Sri Lanka

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's first sight in the ODI jersey after nearly nine months was with a black armband as the Indian cricketers paid tribute to former opener and coach Anshuman Gaekwad during the first ODI against Sri Lanka in Colombo.

"Team India is wearing black armbands today in memory of former Indian cricketer and coach Anshuman Gaekwad, who passed away on Wednesday," BCCI said.

Gaekwad breathed his last in Vadodara on Wednesday (July) following a battle with cancer. Gaekwad's international career spanned over a decade, during which he represented India in 40 Test matches and 15 ODIs.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Known for his solid technique and firm determination, he showed steely resolve while facing some of the finest spells of fast bowling during a time when protective gear was minimal. As a batter at the highest level, Shri Gaekwad is best remembered for his brave 81 at Jamaica in 1976, where he weathered the storm against a ferocious bowling attack on a tough pitch, and his gritty 201 against Pakistan at Jalandhar in 1983, where he batted for 671 minutes. He also had a stellar domestic record, having featured in over 200 first-class games in which he scored over 12,000 runs, including 34 centuries and 47 fifties.

After his playing days, Shri Gaekwad continued to serve Indian cricket with distinction. He was appointed head coach in 1997 and steered the team to notable successes during his tenure. Under his guidance, India famously triumphed in a tri-nation tournament in Sharjah in 1998 and witnessed Anil Kumble's historic 10-74 against Pakistan in a Test in New Delhi in 1999.

BCCI president Roger Binny termed it as a great loss to Indian cricket. "Aunshuman Gaekwad's passing is a great loss for Indian cricket. His dedication, resilience, and love for the game were unparalleled. He was not just a cricketer but a mentor and a friend to many. The cricketing community will miss him dearly, and his contributions will always be remembered. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones as they cope with this loss."

BCCI secretary Jay Shah said Gaekwad will be remembered for his courage, wisdom and dedication to Indian cricket. "The passing of Aunshuman Gaekwad is a profound loss for the cricketing community. A true servant of Indian cricket, he will be remembered for his courage, wisdom, and dedication to the sport. His contribution to the game has been significant, and he leaves behind a lasting legacy. My thoughts are with his family and friends during this difficult time."

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka captain Charith Assalanka won the toss and opted to bat in the series opener. This is India captain Rohit Sharma and star batter Virat Kohli's first appearance since India's T20 World Cup victory. Their last ODI was the World Cup final at home last year against Australia.

Cricket

Indian Cricket Team / IND vs SL

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Mohammad Hatem(Left), Mohammad Zaved Akhtar(Center Left), Abdullah Hil Rakib(Center Right), Shams Mahmud(Right). Illustration: TBS

Can Bangladesh industries weather this storm? 

1d | Panorama
Palestinian group Hamas&#039; top leader, Ismail Haniyeh meets with Iran&#039;s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei (not pictured), in Tehran, Iran June 21, 2023. Photo: Reuters/Office of the Iranian Supreme

What does Ismail Haniyeh's death mean for the Middle East

2d | Panorama
Anti-quota students from Dhaka University blocked Shahbagh intersection, waving national flags and chanting slogans on Sunday (7 July), demanding the abolition of the quota system in government jobs. Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

Bangladesh cannot afford another unrest

2d | Panorama
The campus hardly has any people around, save for a few staff members from different departments. Photo: Jannatul Naym Pieal

A haunting silence grips DU campus

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Shaheed Minar in the march of the agitators; many are present with family

Shaheed Minar in the march of the agitators; many are present with family

17h | Videos
Turkey’s Olympic shooter viral fame after his effortless swag broke the internet

Turkey’s Olympic shooter viral fame after his effortless swag broke the internet

15h | Videos
Remittance inflow hits 10-month low in July

Remittance inflow hits 10-month low in July

17h | Videos
Protesters demand govt resignation, want new national govt

Protesters demand govt resignation, want new national govt

19h | Videos