Indian cricketers wear black armbands to honor Anshuman Gaekwad in first ODI against Sri Lanka

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's first sight in the ODI jersey after nearly nine months was with a black armband as the Indian cricketers paid tribute to former opener and coach Anshuman Gaekwad during the first ODI against Sri Lanka in Colombo.

"Team India is wearing black armbands today in memory of former Indian cricketer and coach Anshuman Gaekwad, who passed away on Wednesday," BCCI said.

Gaekwad breathed his last in Vadodara on Wednesday (July) following a battle with cancer. Gaekwad's international career spanned over a decade, during which he represented India in 40 Test matches and 15 ODIs.

Known for his solid technique and firm determination, he showed steely resolve while facing some of the finest spells of fast bowling during a time when protective gear was minimal. As a batter at the highest level, Shri Gaekwad is best remembered for his brave 81 at Jamaica in 1976, where he weathered the storm against a ferocious bowling attack on a tough pitch, and his gritty 201 against Pakistan at Jalandhar in 1983, where he batted for 671 minutes. He also had a stellar domestic record, having featured in over 200 first-class games in which he scored over 12,000 runs, including 34 centuries and 47 fifties.

After his playing days, Shri Gaekwad continued to serve Indian cricket with distinction. He was appointed head coach in 1997 and steered the team to notable successes during his tenure. Under his guidance, India famously triumphed in a tri-nation tournament in Sharjah in 1998 and witnessed Anil Kumble's historic 10-74 against Pakistan in a Test in New Delhi in 1999.

BCCI president Roger Binny termed it as a great loss to Indian cricket. "Aunshuman Gaekwad's passing is a great loss for Indian cricket. His dedication, resilience, and love for the game were unparalleled. He was not just a cricketer but a mentor and a friend to many. The cricketing community will miss him dearly, and his contributions will always be remembered. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones as they cope with this loss."

BCCI secretary Jay Shah said Gaekwad will be remembered for his courage, wisdom and dedication to Indian cricket. "The passing of Aunshuman Gaekwad is a profound loss for the cricketing community. A true servant of Indian cricket, he will be remembered for his courage, wisdom, and dedication to the sport. His contribution to the game has been significant, and he leaves behind a lasting legacy. My thoughts are with his family and friends during this difficult time."

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka captain Charith Assalanka won the toss and opted to bat in the series opener. This is India captain Rohit Sharma and star batter Virat Kohli's first appearance since India's T20 World Cup victory. Their last ODI was the World Cup final at home last year against Australia.