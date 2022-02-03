India won't send diplomat after Games 'politicized' by China

Sports

Reuters
03 February, 2022, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 03 February, 2022, 08:45 pm

Related News

India won't send diplomat after Games 'politicized' by China

Among the bearers in the Olympic torch relay that began on Wednesday was Qi Fabao, a People's Liberation Army regimental commander who was seriously wounded during a 2020 border clash with Indian troops that killed four Chinese soldiers

Reuters
03 February, 2022, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 03 February, 2022, 08:45 pm
Olympics - Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics - Torch Relay - Beijing, China - February 2, 2022. The Olympic flame is seen on a cauldron during the launching ceremony at the Olympic Forest Park. REUTERS/Florence Lo
Olympics - Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics - Torch Relay - Beijing, China - February 2, 2022. The Olympic flame is seen on a cauldron during the launching ceremony at the Olympic Forest Park. REUTERS/Florence Lo

India said on Thursday it would not send its top diplomat in China to the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics, after a Chinese soldier wounded in border clash between the countries carried the symbolic torch.

Among the bearers in the Olympic torch relay that began on Wednesday was Qi Fabao, a People's Liberation Army regimental commander who was seriously wounded during a 2020 border clash with Indian troops that killed four Chinese soldiers.

At least 20 Indian soldiers also died in what was the bloodiest clash between the two nations in decades.

"It is indeed regrettable that the Chinese side has chosen to politicize an event like Olympics," Arindam Bagchi, a spokesperson for India's foreign ministry, told a news conference.

The head of India's embassy in Beijing would not attend the opening or closing ceremonies following the decision, he added.

"For this torch relay, we abided by the principles of a wide selection process according to specific procedure," said Zhao Weidong, spokesperson for the organising committee, on the inclusion of the PLA soldier.

"Many of those who participated in the torch relay were normal everyday frontline workers. They all represent exemplary individuals from the normal workforce."

Top News / World+Biz / China / South Asia

India / Beijing 2022 / Beijing Olympic 2022

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Ford’s electric truck can power a home for three days

Ford’s electric truck can power a home for three days

3h | Wheels
Illustration: TBS

Teachers’ failure to adapt to online classes led to unattractive modules

9h | Panorama
Illustration: Asifur Rahman

5 ways to deal with unprofessionalism in the workplace

9h | Pursuit
Ghulam Sumdany Don: People need to not give up easily

Ghulam Sumdany Don: People need to not give up easily

10h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Four firms get nod to invest abroad

Four firms get nod to invest abroad

4h | Videos
WHO warns of huge volumes of COVID-19 hospital waste

WHO warns of huge volumes of COVID-19 hospital waste

4h | Videos
Robot writes calligraphy to celebrate Lunar New Year

Robot writes calligraphy to celebrate Lunar New Year

5h | Videos
Four astronauts start expedition to Mars

Four astronauts start expedition to Mars

6h | Videos

Most Read

1
Christabel Randolph. Photo: Collected
Interviews

'Here to craft our growth story with Bangladesh'

2
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

Pakistan’s textile exports to surge as Bangladesh, India lag behind 

3
Picture: Mohammad Minhaz Uddin/TBS
Supplement

Chattogram becoming a business hub of South Asia

4
Faster, cheaper export to Europe from Feb
Economy

Faster, cheaper export to Europe from Feb

5
Still, Dhaka can be made livable
Supplement

Still, Dhaka can be made livable

6
Picture: TBS/SAP
Supplement

The tale of metro rail: A challenging project to transform Dhaka into a modern city