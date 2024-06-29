India win toss and bat first against South Africa in T20 World Cup final

TBS Report
29 June, 2024, 08:10 pm
29 June, 2024, 08:16 pm

India win toss and bat first against South Africa in T20 World Cup final

Photo: ICC
Photo: ICC

India captain Rohit Sharma has won the toss and elected to bat first against South Africa in the ongoing T20 World Cup final at Kensington Oval in Barbados.

Both teams are unchanged. 

"We're going to bat first, looks a good pitch. We've played one game here, the scores have been really good," Rohit told Ravi Shastri at the toss.

"Just about understanding individual roles, I know it's a big occasion but it's important to remain calm and play it like it's another international game against a good team. South Africa have played some good cricket but so have we. It's going to be a really good game between two quality teams. Different individuals have stepped up at different times and that's what we're looking forward to today as well. Same team."

"Would've batted first as well, looks dry. But we get first crack with the ball so hopefully we can do well. At times we haven't been at our best but we've still managed to win and we take confidence from that. Perfect isn't possible but we want to be as close as possible to that. There's absolutely no pressure on us, we've never been in a final and we just want to enjoy it and be at our best. Same team for us" said South Africa captain Aiden Markram. 

South Africa (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram(c), Tristan Stubbs, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah

