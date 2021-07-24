'India will lose to Pakistan': Shoaib Akhtar makes bold prediction for T20 World Cup final

Sports

Hindustan Times
24 July, 2021, 04:00 pm
Last modified: 24 July, 2021, 04:08 pm

Related News

'India will lose to Pakistan': Shoaib Akhtar makes bold prediction for T20 World Cup final

The arch-rivals have been placed in the same group and will face each other in T20 cricket for the first time in 5 years.

Hindustan Times
24 July, 2021, 04:00 pm
Last modified: 24 July, 2021, 04:08 pm
Photo: Reuters.
Photo: Reuters.

The T20 World Cup returns in October from the United Arab Emirates. India were supposed to host the tournament in 2021 but the Covid-19 pandemic disrupted plans and the BCCI decided to shift the tournament to UAE. The perennial tournament begins on October 17. There is excitement among the cricket fans for the tournament as they will get to see India face Pakistan on a cricketing field. The arch-rivals have been placed in the same group and will face each other in T20 cricket for the first time in 5 years.

India vs Pakistan games in cricket are one of the most followed matches in sport and it is sure to generate a lot of fanfare during the tournament. However, former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar made a bold prediction for the tournament as he stated that both nations will reach the final of the T20 World Cup. Akhtar also believes Pakistan will beat India in the final.

"I have a feeling Pakistan and India will play in the T20 World Cup final and India will lose to Pakistan. Conditions in UAE will favour both India and Pakistan," Shoaib Akhtar told Sports Tak.

The T20 World Cup 2021 is scheduled to take place from October 17 to November 14 this year. India and Pakistan will be joined by New Zealand,

Afghanistan and two other qualifiers from Round 1 in Group 2 of the Super 12 stage. Group 1 will feature two-time and reigning champions West Indies along with Australia, England and South Africa and two other qualifiers.

India and Pakistan have not played bilateral cricket in over a decade but have continued to face others in global tournaments. Since the World Cup in 2011, India and Pakistan have played each other in all ICC events, with India losing just one game. The only ICC competition they did not face each other in was the recently-concluded World Test Championships.

Cricket

T20 World Cup / India VS Pakistan / Shoaib Akhter

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS World: World's tallest sandcastle built in Denmark

TBS World: World's tallest sandcastle built in Denmark

4d | Videos
TBS Today: Savar tannery estate project still incomplete after 19 years

TBS Today: Savar tannery estate project still incomplete after 19 years

4d | Videos
TBS Current Affairs: Sacrificial animal markets and coronavirus infections

TBS Current Affairs: Sacrificial animal markets and coronavirus infections

4d | Videos
TBS Stories: People with disabilities helpless during Covid-19 pandemic

TBS Stories: People with disabilities helpless during Covid-19 pandemic

5d | Videos

Most Read

1
Rail wants Dhaka-Cox’s Bazar broad gauge link
Infrastructure

Rail wants Dhaka-Cox’s Bazar broad gauge link

2
CID seeks travel ban, blocking NIDs for Dhamaka top brass
Economy

CID seeks travel ban, blocking NIDs for Dhamaka top brass

3
Farmers fail to sell cattle even at losses
Bangladesh

Farmers fail to sell cattle even at losses

4
Govt to liquidate Evaly or seize assets for failure to meet liabilities
Economy

Govt to liquidate Evaly or seize assets for failure to meet liabilities

5
CID suspects Dhamaka laundered around Tk50cr
Trade

CID suspects Dhamaka laundered around Tk50cr

6
Official document: Big push for mass rapid transit system to ease Dhaka city’s traffic woes
Bangladesh

Official document: Big push for mass rapid transit system to ease Dhaka city’s traffic woes