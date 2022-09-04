India vs Pakistan: Virat Kohli continues good form as India post 181/7

Virat Kohli raced past his 32nd half century in just 36 balls as India posted 181 for seven after 20 overs. They came out all guns blazing which means their run rate has remained around 9 or 10 throughout their innings. India scored 62 runs in the first six overs which was their highest powerplay score against Pakistan.

But it also meant that batters fell just as they got good starts. Pakistan fought back between the 12th and 15th overs, notably dismissing the dangerous Hardik Pandya for a two-ball duck. Virat Kohli was the top-scorer with 60 off 44 but got little support from the middle-order.

For Pakistan, Shadab Khan took two wickets for 31 runs.