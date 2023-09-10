India vs Pakistan: Play called off, match heads to reserve day

Sports

Hindustan Times
10 September, 2023, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 10 September, 2023, 09:26 pm

The partnership between the pair was on 24 off 38 balls for the third wicket when heavy rain suddenly made an appearance and forced the players off the ground. India's score stood at 147/2 in 24.1 overs at that point.

Rain once again played spoilsport in the high-voltage India vs Pakistan encounter, forcing a over three-hour delay in the Super 4 action between the two sides in Colombo and the match will resume on Monday. Earlier, Shubman Gill raced past his second consecutive ODI half century as he and Rohit Sharma flattened the menacing Pakistan pace attack for the better part of the first 20 overs after Babar Azam won the toss and chose to bowl first. Their opening partnership soared past 100 within the first 14 overs. Gill got to his half century in 37 balls while Rohit got there soon therafter with a six, reaching his milestone in 42 balls. Pakistan eventually came back strong with Shadab and Afridi dismissing Rohit and Gill respectively in consecutive games. It brought Virat Kohli and KL Rahul, with the latter taking the injured Shreyas Iyer's place at No.4. The partnership between the pair was on 24 off 38 balls for the third wicket when heavy rain suddenly made an appearance and forced the players off the ground. India's score stood at 147/2 in 24.1 overs at that point.

