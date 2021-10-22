India tour of England 2022, full schedule, fixture: ODI, T20Is pushed back by 6 days due to rescheduled fifth Test

22 October, 2021, 11:55 pm
India lead the series 2-1 at the end of four Tests. The tour also comprises three T20I matches and three ODIs, and the schedule for all the matches have now been postponed by six days, with Edgbaston now slated to host a T20I rather than an ODI.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced the fixtures of India's tour to England in 2022. The fifth and final Test between India and England, which was postponed due to Covid-19 concerns in the Indian camp, will now be played from July 1 to 5 in 2022 at the Edgbaston.

The T20I series will begin on 7 July at Ageas Bowl with Edgbaston and Trent Bridge hosting the 2nd and 3rd games of the series respectively on 9 and 10 July.

The ODI starts on 12 July at the Kia Oval. Lord's will host the 2nd game of the series on 14 July and the series will wrap up at Emirates Old Trafford on Sunday 17 July.

om Harrison, the ECB's chief executive, said: "We are very pleased that we have reached an agreement with BCCI to create a fitting end to what has been a brilliant series so far. I'm very grateful to all the venues involved for the cooperation they've shown in allowing us to reschedule this match."

Here is the revised schedule for the 2022 India tour of England:

England vs India Test series schedule

5th Test: Edgbaston | July 1-5

England vs India 2022, T20I series schedule

1st T201: Ageas Bowl | July 7

2nd T20I: Edgbaston | July 9

3rd T20I: Trent Bridge | July 10

England vs India 2022, ODI series schedule

1st ODI: Kia Oval | July 12

2nd ODI: Lord's | July 14

3rd ODI: Emirates Old Trafford | July 17

