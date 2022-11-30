India team to arrive in Bangladesh tomorrow

BSS
30 November, 2022, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 30 November, 2022, 08:28 pm

India team to arrive in Bangladesh tomorrow

The India side, a close neighbour of Bangladesh is scheduled to play three ODIs and two Tests over the month. Both squads will be led by Rohit Sharma.

30 November, 2022, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 30 November, 2022, 08:28 pm
Photo: ICC
Photo: ICC

A full strength Indian team will reach Bangladesh tomorrow (Thursday) for a first bilateral series in Bangladesh since 2015.

The India side, a close neighbour of Bangladesh is scheduled to play three ODIs and two Tests over the month. Both squads will be led by Rohit Sharma.

India named a strong team for both the formats of the cricket but notably, Jasprit Bumrah - currently recovering from a back injury - has not been included in either team. Prithvi Shaw doesn't find a place either.

In the last bilateral series in 2015, India lost their first ever ODI series to Bangladesh by 2-1. The solitary Test between the two teams was drawn. India held the edge before rain washed out the game.

A Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) official informed that the India team will land here at 6.40 PM. They will do their first practice here at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Friday.

Their tour will start with ODI series with the first match on November 4 at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium. The second match will also be held at the same venue on November 7 before the two teams play their final ODI at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on November 10.

Chattogram will also host the first Test, slated for November 14-18. The two teams will then travel back to Dhaka for series-ending Test from November 22-26.

India will return to their country on November 27.

India Test squad: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (VC), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), KS Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav.

India ODI squad: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (vc), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Shreyas Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Deepak Chahar, Yash Dayal

Cricket

India Cricket Team / Bangladesh Cricket Team

