India take wickets at regular intervals but Litton's counterattacking fifty keeps Tigers afloat

Litton Das and Nurul Hasan counterattacked to extend the lead to 108 at tea on day three on a difficult pitch. Despite Nurul's fall on 31 off 29, Litton is still batting on 58.

At tea, Bangladesh are 195 for seven, leading by 108 runs.

Opener Zakir Hasan, playing his only second Test, resisted a disciplined bowling attack and scored 51.

Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin gave India first breakthrough in just the second over of the day, trapping opener Najmul Hossain Shanto leg-before for 5 as Bangladesh resumed at seven without loss.

Mominul Haque, the highest scorer of Bangladesh in the first innings, then edged pacer Mohammed Siraj delivery behind the wicket for just 5.

But India got the big success of the day, when Jaydev Unadkat baffled Shakib Al Hasan (13) with a slower, leaving Bangladesh at 51-3.

Mushfiqur Rahim continued his bad form and struggled against left-arm spinner Axar Patel, who finally had him lbw on 9 on the stroke of lunch.