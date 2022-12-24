India take wickets at regular intervals but Litton's counterattacking fifty keeps Tigers afloat

Sports

TBS Report
24 December, 2022, 02:25 pm
Last modified: 24 December, 2022, 02:26 pm

Related News

India take wickets at regular intervals but Litton's counterattacking fifty keeps Tigers afloat

Litton Das and Nurul Hasan counterattacked to extend the lead to 108 at tea on day three on a difficult pitch. Despite Nurul's fall on 31 off 29, Litton is still batting on 58. 

TBS Report
24 December, 2022, 02:25 pm
Last modified: 24 December, 2022, 02:26 pm
India take wickets at regular intervals but Litton&#039;s counterattacking fifty keeps Tigers afloat

Litton Das and Nurul Hasan counterattacked to extend the lead to 108 at tea on day three on a difficult pitch. Despite Nurul's fall on 31 off 29, Litton is still batting on 58. 

At tea, Bangladesh are 195 for seven, leading by 108 runs.

Opener Zakir Hasan, playing his only second Test, resisted a disciplined bowling attack and scored 51.

Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin gave India first breakthrough in just the second over of the day, trapping opener Najmul Hossain Shanto leg-before for 5 as Bangladesh resumed at seven without loss.

Mominul Haque, the highest scorer of Bangladesh in the first innings, then edged pacer Mohammed Siraj delivery behind the wicket for just 5.

But India got the big success of the day, when Jaydev Unadkat baffled Shakib Al Hasan (13) with a slower, leaving Bangladesh at 51-3.

Mushfiqur Rahim continued his bad form and struggled against left-arm spinner Axar Patel, who finally had him lbw on 9 on the stroke of lunch.

Cricket

Bangladesh Cricket Team / India Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Green Magpies: 'Their greed is brief; their joy is long'

Green Magpies: 'Their greed is brief; their joy is long'

1h | Panorama
Green hydrogen: The answer to the world's energy woes?

Green hydrogen: The answer to the world's energy woes?

7h | Panorama
The modern happiness cult has pernicious side effects like ‘Happycracy or ‘Toxic Positivity’. Photo: Bloomberg

Don't worry about being happy

1d | Thoughts
Serow calf rescued at Alikadam in Bandarban in 2020. It died shortly afterwards. Photo: Collected

Between myth and reality: Finding serows, the 'mythic' goats of eastern Bangladesh 

1d | Earth

More Videos from TBS

It is time for income investing

It is time for income investing

6h | TBS Markets
Stars who will shudder Future Football

Stars who will shudder Future Football

1d | TBS SPORTS
Body becomes antibiotics resistant due to Street food

Body becomes antibiotics resistant due to Street food

22h | TBS Stories
Forbes list of top 5 best recruiting companies

Forbes list of top 5 best recruiting companies

1d | TBS Career

Most Read

1
Photo: Reuters
FIFA World Cup 2022

Champions Argentina dominate individual awards in FIFA World Cup 2022

2
Illustration: TBS
NBR

Tk500 tax per dog: Dhaka South begins new half-baked tax rules

3
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Japanese tech to raise Dhaka airport's ground handling capacity

4
Photo: TBS
FIFA World Cup 2022

Qatar World Cup's best XI

5
Photo: Reuters
Sports

Messi wins! Argentina win! Mbappe hat-trick in vain

6
Migrant workers. Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Mandatory savings scheme with special benefits for remitters on cards