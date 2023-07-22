India skipper Harmanpreet has a go at Bangladeshi umpires in shocking statement after Mirpur tie

Bangladesh women's team made a stunning comeback to tie the three-match ODI series 1-1 as they didn't let India run away with a win. Fast bowler Marufa Akter got Meghna Singh, the last India batter, out in the last over when the scores were level.

Meghna was adjudged caught behind in the final over but she and the non-striker Jemimah Rodrigues were not happy with the decision although it seemed like there was a deflection as the ball went past the bat.

This wasn't the only decision that India didn't like. In a dramatic moment, visiting captain Harmanpreet Kaur hit the stumps with the bat in anger after being ruled out.

In the 34th over bowled by Nahida Akter, Harmanpreet went down for a sweep off a delivery pitched full on middle and off. The ball lobbed up and Nahida went up in celebration even before the umpire Tanvir Ahmed raised his finger.

As Harmanpreet walked off, she signalled that there was bat involved but in that case it was out anyway because it was caught cleanly by Fahima Khatun at slip.

Harmanpreet had a furious exchange with the umpire and then showed a thumbs-up to the crowd.

Yastika Bhatia too wasn't satisfied with the decision and gave the umpire a stare after she was given out leg-before.

Harmanpreet didn't shy away from criticising the umpires while talking to broadcaster Samannoy Ghosh after the match.

"The kind of umpiring that was happening we were very surprised. The next time we come to Bangladesh we will make sure we have to deal with this type of umpiring and prepare ourselves accordingly," she said.

The trophy was shared as there was no Super Over because the scheduled time was over.