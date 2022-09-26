India shatter Pakistan's world record after thrilling final-over win over Australia

Rohit Sharma-led Team India scripted history in the shortest format of the game following their memorable win over Aaron Finch's Australia in the series decider on Sunday. Under the leadership of skipper Rohit, India upstaged World Champions Australia in the third and final T20I by 6 wickets at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

Half-centuries from former skipper Virat Kohli and middle-order batter Suryakumar Yadav propelled Team India to a thrilling win as the hosts sealed a 2-1 series triumph over the visitors.

With the impressive win over the host nation of the ICC World T20 2022, India have managed to shatter Pakistan's world record in the shortest format.

The six-wicket win over Australia marked India's 21st triumph in the 2022 season. India have won a record 21 matches in 28 games - the most by any team in a calendar year. Rohit's Team India has surpassed Babar Azam-led Pakistan side to achieve the massive feat in T20I cricket. Pakistan had won 20 games in the 2021 season.

Talking about the recently concluded series decider between India and Australia, the visitors posted 186-7 in 20 overs after Tim David (54) and Cameron Green (52) struck half-centuries for the Finch-led side. In reply, India parted ways with openers Rohit and KL Rahul inside the powerplay before Kohli and Suryakumar staged an impressive fightback for the hosts.

While Suryakumar and Kohli smashed half-centuries, Hardik Pandya played a crucial cameo as India defeated Australia in the final-over thriller at Hyderabad. Indian batter Suryakumar was named the Player of the Match while all-rounder Axar Patel was adjudged the Player of the Series.

Team India has won nine successive T20I series since Rohit became the captain of the 2007 world champions. Rohit-led Team India will next meet South Africa in a three-match T20I series.

Rohit & co will host the Proteas in the series opener on Wednesday at Thiruvananthapuram's Greenfield International Stadium.