India shatter Pakistan's world record after thrilling final-over win over Australia

Sports

Hindustan Times
26 September, 2022, 02:25 pm
Last modified: 26 September, 2022, 02:29 pm

Related News

India shatter Pakistan's world record after thrilling final-over win over Australia

The six-wicket win over Australia marked India's 21st triumph in the 2022 season. India have won a record 21 matches in 28 games - the most by any team in a calendar year. Rohit's Team India has surpassed Babar Azam-led Pakistan side to achieve the massive feat in T20I cricket. Pakistan had won 20 games in the 2021 season.

Hindustan Times
26 September, 2022, 02:25 pm
Last modified: 26 September, 2022, 02:29 pm
India shatter Pakistan&#039;s world record after thrilling final-over win over Australia

Rohit Sharma-led Team India scripted history in the shortest format of the game following their memorable win over Aaron Finch's Australia in the series decider on Sunday. Under the leadership of skipper Rohit, India upstaged World Champions Australia in the third and final T20I by 6 wickets at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

Half-centuries from former skipper Virat Kohli and middle-order batter Suryakumar Yadav propelled Team India to a thrilling win as the hosts sealed a 2-1 series triumph over the visitors.

With the impressive win over the host nation of the ICC World T20 2022, India have managed to shatter Pakistan's world record in the shortest format.

The six-wicket win over Australia marked India's 21st triumph in the 2022 season. India have won a record 21 matches in 28 games - the most by any team in a calendar year. Rohit's Team India has surpassed Babar Azam-led Pakistan side to achieve the massive feat in T20I cricket. Pakistan had won 20 games in the 2021 season.

Talking about the recently concluded series decider between India and Australia, the visitors posted 186-7 in 20 overs after Tim David (54) and Cameron Green (52) struck half-centuries for the Finch-led side. In reply, India parted ways with openers Rohit and KL Rahul inside the powerplay before Kohli and Suryakumar staged an impressive fightback for the hosts.

While Suryakumar and Kohli smashed half-centuries, Hardik Pandya played a crucial cameo as India defeated Australia in the final-over thriller at Hyderabad. Indian batter Suryakumar was named the Player of the Match while all-rounder Axar Patel was adjudged the Player of the Series.

Team India has won nine successive T20I series since Rohit became the captain of the 2007 world champions. Rohit-led Team India will next meet South Africa in a three-match T20I series.

Rohit & co will host the Proteas in the series opener on Wednesday at Thiruvananthapuram's Greenfield International Stadium.

Cricket

India Cricket Team / Pakistan Cricket / icc

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Millennials of Bangladesh: The generation that grew in democracy, neoliberalism and disparity 

1h | Panorama
Samsung B Series TVs: The newest dimension to entertainment

Samsung B Series TVs: The newest dimension to entertainment

3h | Brands
Quartz Watches: The best of timeless pieces

Quartz Watches: The best of timeless pieces

3h | Brands
Illustration: TBS

Visual representation is important to control our own narrative: Bangladeshi-born Pulitzer winner Fahmida Azim 

4h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Europe worried about use of nuclear weapons by Russia

Europe worried about use of nuclear weapons by Russia

16h | Videos
Can Bangladesh export garments worth $2B to Japan this year?

Can Bangladesh export garments worth $2B to Japan this year?

19h | Videos
Number of super rich in the world now over 2 lakh

Number of super rich in the world now over 2 lakh

20h | Videos
After 70 years, Jupiter is again close to Earth

After 70 years, Jupiter is again close to Earth

23h | Videos

Most Read

1
Bishwamvarpur upazila in Sunamganj, surrounded by haors and hills, emerges as a striking tourist destination with a refreshed outlook, thanks to the initiatives taken by UNO Md Sadi Ur Rahin Zadid. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

How a UNO transforms a Sunamganj upazila into a tourist destination

2
Auditing licence of four chartered accountants suspended
Bangladesh

Auditing licence of four chartered accountants suspended

3
Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits
Mode

Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits

4
Mandatory tax return filing relaxed for loans, credit cards
NBR

Mandatory tax return filing relaxed for loans, credit cards

5
Traders worried as India top bank suspends dollar transaction with Bangladesh
Banking

Traders worried as India top bank suspends dollar transaction with Bangladesh

6
FILE PHOTO: A customer pushes his shopping trolley in front of a Carrefour Hypermarket store in Saint-Herblain near Nantes, France January 15, 2021. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe/File Photo GLOBAL BUSINESS WEEK AHEAD/File Photo
Bangladesh

French retailer Carrefour looks to expand business in Bangladesh