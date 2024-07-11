India say no to Pakistan, Champions Trophy could move to Sri Lanka or UAE: Report

The Champions Trophy in 2025 could well be held in either Sri Lanka or the UAE as India have expressed its unwillingness to travel to Pakistan for the tournament, reported news agency ANI on Thursday.

India are likely to request the ICC to hold the Champions Trophy in either Sri Lanka or Dubai. "India will not travel to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy 2025. Will tell ICC to hold its matches in Dubai or Sri Lanka," a BCCI source was quoted as saying by ANI.

This comes after Pakistan reportedly proposed all of India's matches in one city to minimise their travel. Lahore was chosen as the location where India would play all of their matches. However, the Indian board is not interested in the prospect of travelling to Pakistan.

The ICC Champions Trophy is scheduled from February to March 2025 in Pakistan. Since 2008's Asia Cup, India have not played any cricket tournaments in Pakistan due to tense relationships between both nations.

A bilateral series from December 2012 to January 2013 in India also marked the final bilateral series between the two nations. Since then, both nations have only clashed at ICC tournaments and the Asia Cup.

If the Champions Trophy goes to Sri Lanka or the UAE, it will be the second multi-nation tournament in the last two years to move out of Pakistan due to India's unwillingness to travel there. The Asia Cup 2023 was played in a hybrid model where all of India's matches were played in Sri Lanka while the others played in Sri Lanka.

BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla said in May that the Indian team would be sent to Pakistan for the tournament only if the central government permits it.

"In the case of the Champion Trophy, we will do whatever the Government of India will tell us to do. We send our team only when the Government of India permits us. So we will go according to the decision of the Indian government."

Pakistan are the defending champions of the Champions Trophy, last held in 2017.