India risk severing all cricketing ties with Pakistan if Champions Trophy deadlock doesn't end: 'Going to get worse'

Sports

Hindustan Times
12 November, 2024, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 12 November, 2024, 06:30 pm

Related News

India risk severing all cricketing ties with Pakistan if Champions Trophy deadlock doesn't end: 'Going to get worse'

The Indian cricket board took this call, after taking the advice of Government of India.

Hindustan Times
12 November, 2024, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 12 November, 2024, 06:30 pm
India risk severing all cricketing ties with Pakistan if Champions Trophy deadlock doesn&#039;t end: &#039;Going to get worse&#039;

Former England captain Michael Vaughan does not see any light at the end of the tunnel, and he had no qualms in predicting that the cricketing relations between India and Pakistan are going to get "worse" moving ahead. Vaughan's comments come amidst the ongoing stand-off between the two countries and cricket boards, regarding the upcoming Champions Trophy, which is scheduled to be played in Pakistan in 2025.

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has already made its stance known to the International Cricket Council (ICC), stating that India won't tour Pakistan, due to security concerns. The Indian cricket board took this call, after taking the advice of Government of India. Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is now consulting with its government regarding the course of action going ahead.

As per several reports, Pakistan are not ready to accept the hybrid model, and want to conduct the entire tournament in Pakistan. There are some reports which also state that if Pakistan don't accept the hybrid model, then the entire tournament can go ahead in South Africa. Taking note of these ongoing developments, Vaughan predicted a bleak scenario, when it comes to India-Pakistan cricket.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"India have obviously announced that they would not be playing in Pakistan, looks like they're going to play in Dubai. I do think by India not going to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy, I think that relationship now could be an off-image, it has not been great for a long time and I think it is going to get worse. Potentially we might not see India play Pakistan for a long long time," Vaughan said on Club Prairie Fire Podcast.

'

Top News

ICC Champions Trophy / India Cricket Team / Pakistan A Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Vehicles stuck on road at Karwan Bazar in Dhaka. Photo: Zakir Hossain/TBS

Inside the interim govt’s plans to address Dhaka’s traffic woes

1d | Panorama
Illustration: Collecetd

Sleep tight: The best gadgets and tools for insomnia

2d | Brands
The primary colour palette of the interior is very minimal - with brown-beige marble flooring, while the accessories of the house have beige, off-white, cream tones with a touch of gold. Photos: City Syntax

Kakoli Manor: Where concrete blends with nature

1d | Habitat
Akij had one of the biggest stalls of the event, highlighting their diverse collection of e-scooters, e-bikes and three wheelers. PHOTO: Akif Hamid

Bangladesh Electric Vehicle and Mobility Exhibition: A showcase of the future

2d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

TBS Graduates Scholar Hunt Season 1 Grand Finale

TBS Graduates Scholar Hunt Season 1 Grand Finale

1h | Videos
ICT chief prosecutor urges IGP to take steps for Interpol Red Notices for Hasina, other

ICT chief prosecutor urges IGP to take steps for Interpol Red Notices for Hasina, other

4h | Videos
ED to trace money smuggled from Bangladesh to India

ED to trace money smuggled from Bangladesh to India

4h | Videos
The newly elected US President Donald Trump has started working before assuming power

The newly elected US President Donald Trump has started working before assuming power

5h | Videos