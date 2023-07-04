India retain Saff Championship title as Gurpreet stars in penalty shootout again

Photo: AIFF
Photo: AIFF

Goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu stood tall to pull off a blinder of a save in the penalty shootout as India completed an unbeaten run to successfully defend the Saff Championship crown against Kuwait in the final at the Sri Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Tuesday night. 

The win added to India's staggering streak of 15 unbeaten games, a second title in 30 days after the Intercontinental Cup last month and a record-extending ninth SAFF championship crown.

16 minutes into the summit clash, Kuwait drew first blood with Shabib Al Khaldi scoring the opener. 

Abdullah sent a long pass to Alfaneeni, who then played it to Albloushi on the right before it was cut back to find an unmarked Khaldi in the open space in the centre of the box and the centre-forward made no mistake in converting the chance.

12 minutes later, captain Sunil Chhetri combined with Sahal Samad, who then produced a magnificent low cross to set it up for Lallianzuala Chhangte, who comfortably found the back of the net with a right-footed effort.

 

