India pip Ireland in Bumrah's comeback game

Sports

19 August, 2023, 12:30 am
India pip Ireland in Bumrah's comeback game

19 August, 2023, 12:30 am
Photo: Sportsfile
Photo: Sportsfile

Jasprit Bumrah returned to international cricket with a bang. While he conceded a four off the first ball he bowled, Bumrah got a wicket off the second. 

He then took another off the fifth ball. India ended up bowling six bowlers in the first 10 overs and they dominated the phase. Ireland were reduced to 59/6 after which Barry McCarthy and Curtis Campher led a fightback for the hosts. 

The pair put up 57 runs off 44 balls for the seventh wicket before Campher fell for 39 off 33 balls. 

McCarthy continued the assault, finished the innings off with a six and ended unbeaten on 51 off 33 balls. Ireland thus set India a target of 140 to chase. 

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad got India off to a flier. While India lost two wickets in the first over after the powerplay rain came in and put an end to the match. India were two runs ahead at the time that the players went back and the tourists have hence taken a 1-0 lead. 

Cricket

India Cricket Team / Ireland Cricket Team

