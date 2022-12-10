India pile up gigantic 409/8 in 3rd ODI after Kishan, Kohli heroics

Sports

TBS Report
10 December, 2022, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 10 December, 2022, 04:14 pm

Photo: BCB
Photo: BCB

Ishan Kishan slammed a double ton, Virat Kohli slammed a ton as India piled a gigantic 409/8 in 50 overs after being invited to bat first by Bangladesh in the final ODI.

Ishan reached the milestone in 126 deliveries. He was dismissed for 210, which came in just 131 balls.

Virat Kohli, who was dropped on 1, completed his 72nd international ton before getting out on 113 off 91 balls against Shakib Al Hasan.

Earlier, Shikhar Dhawan's poor form continued to haunt him as he was packed for 3 by Mehidy Hasan.

The Men In Blue made two changes as Ishan walked in place of Rohit Sharma. Kuldeep Yadav is the second man, coming in for Deepak Chahar. Both Rohit and Chahar have been ruled out due to injuries. Meanwhile, Team India will look to secure a solitary win in the three-match series, having already lost the previous two against Bangladesh in Dhaka.

The hosts, on the other hand, would be aiming for an astonishing feat, which is a series whitewash, having already taken an unassailable 2-0 lead.

