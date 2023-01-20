India penalised for slow over rate in New Zealand ODI

The Rohit Sharma-led Indian side has been slapped with a hefty fine in their narrow win against New Zealand in the first ODI match of the three-game series in Wednesday in Hyderabad. India had won the match by 12 runs as New Zealand to 337 runs in their 350-run chase, hence taking a 1-0 lead in the contest.

India have been penalised 60 per cent of their match fee for maintaining slow over-rate against New Zealand. The hosts were ruled to be three overs short of their target by Javagal Srinath, Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees. Time allowances were taken into consideration before arriving at the decision.

According to Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, players are fined 20 per cent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time.