India penalised for slow over rate in New Zealand ODI

Sports

Hindustan Times
20 January, 2023, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 20 January, 2023, 03:07 pm

Related News

India penalised for slow over rate in New Zealand ODI

India have been penalised 60 per cent of their match fee for maintaining slow over-rate against New Zealand. The hosts were ruled to be three overs short of their target by Javagal Srinath, Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees. Time allowances were taken into consideration before arriving at the decision.

Hindustan Times
20 January, 2023, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 20 January, 2023, 03:07 pm
Photo: BCCI
Photo: BCCI

The Rohit Sharma-led Indian side has been slapped with a hefty fine in their narrow win against New Zealand in the first ODI match of the three-game series in Wednesday in Hyderabad. India had won the match by 12 runs as New Zealand to 337 runs in their 350-run chase, hence taking a 1-0 lead in the contest.

India have been penalised 60 per cent of their match fee for maintaining slow over-rate against New Zealand. The hosts were ruled to be three overs short of their target by Javagal Srinath, Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees. Time allowances were taken into consideration before arriving at the decision.

According to Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, players are fined 20 per cent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time.

Cricket

India Cricket Team / New Zealand Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Into the realm of carnivorous plants

Into the realm of carnivorous plants

5h | Earth
Ardern’s decision to stand down shows that women continue to be torn between their political ambitions and private lives. Photo: Bloomberg

Jacinda Ardern gives the world a lesson in humility

5h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Why not Ridmik?

8h | Panorama
UK’s Online Safety Bill could jail Mark Zuckerberg up to two years, if regulators find the tech giant is in violation of its policies, which are set to come into effect late this year. Photo: Bloomberg

Why Mark Zuckerberg should face the threat of jail

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Hashim Amla announced his retirement from all form of cricket

Hashim Amla announced his retirement from all form of cricket

20h | TBS SPORTS
Most famous villains of Hollywood

Most famous villains of Hollywood

21h | TBS Entertainment
Why young adults suffer heart attack without any symptom?

Why young adults suffer heart attack without any symptom?

7h | TBS Health
Gas shock for industries

Gas shock for industries

1d | TBS Today

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Crime

Two persons shot in indiscriminate firing in Gulshan

2
Bijoy keyboard mandatory for all mobile phones: BTRC
Telecom

Bijoy keyboard mandatory for all mobile phones: BTRC

3
Rescue teams work to retrieve bodies at the crash site of an aircraft carrying 72 people in Pokhara in western Nepal January 15, 2023. Bijay Neupane/Handout via REUTERS
South Asia

At least 68 killed in Nepal’s worst air crash in three decades

4
Heavy metals in broiler chicken ‘far below’ tolerable limit: BARC
Bangladesh

Heavy metals in broiler chicken ‘far below’ tolerable limit: BARC

5
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Planning a feast? Pay city corp taxes first, Chittagonians!

6
WB considering aid to Dhaka-Ctg high-speed train, 4 more projects
Economy

WB considering aid to Dhaka-Ctg high-speed train, 4 more projects