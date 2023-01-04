India, Pakistan not favourites to win 2023 World Cup, hints Sangakkara

Sports

TBS Report
04 January, 2023, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 04 January, 2023, 07:04 pm

Related News

India, Pakistan not favourites to win 2023 World Cup, hints Sangakkara

Speaking on a Star Sports show, Sangakkara claimed that the non-Asian teams have made significant improvement in their game against spin, which was unheard of even ten years ago.

TBS Report
04 January, 2023, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 04 January, 2023, 07:04 pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Teams from the subcontinent, including Sri Lanka, Pakistan, and India, won't be favorites to win the ODI World Cup, which will be played during the months of October and November this year, said former Sri Lanka skipper Kumar Sangakkara.

Speaking on a Star Sports show, Sangakkara claimed that the non-Asian teams have made significant improvement in their game against spin, which was unheard of even ten years ago.

"I think cricket's changed quite a lot since 2011, in those days I would say that in Asian conditions, it favours the subcontinental players. But over the years I think that England, Australia, New Zealand have learnt to play spin a lot better than even the subcontinental sides," he said.

The Lankan great added that the likes of Glenn Maxwell and Jonny Bairstow have a lot of the options against spin now and can negate spin better than a lot of subcontinent players. 

"You see a lot of reverse sweeps, paddle shots and sweeps, all of these new strokes using their feet. I think that has revolutionised the way we look at cricket in the subcontinent. IPL has helped a lot in terms of exposure as well," Sangakkara stated.

India won the World Cup the last time the tournament was played in the subcontinent. 

Cricket

India Cricket Team / Pakistan Cricket Team / Kumar Sangakkara

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Currently, the page &#039;Old Collection&#039; has 35,000 followers. So far more than 6,000 people have bought old books from Shariful Islam. Photos: Courtesy

How a former rice trader became a collector and promoter of rare books

12h | Panorama
According to ESDO in Bangladesh, every year, about 87,000 tonnes of single-use plastic are thrown away. Photo: Rehman Asad/ TBS

The world is looking to rein in single-use plastic. Will corporations in Bangladesh pay heed?

10h | Panorama
No-honking days and noise barriers aim to quell Mumbai's cacophony

No-honking days and noise barriers aim to quell Mumbai's cacophony

9h | Panorama
Rameen Shakur. Illustration: TBS

A little knowledge is a very dangerous thing for all

1d | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Thousand years of history in one room

Thousand years of history in one room

1h | TBS Stories
nuhash humayun's coffee offer goes viral on internet

nuhash humayun's coffee offer goes viral on internet

2h | TBS Entertainment
Where do billionaires keep their money?

Where do billionaires keep their money?

2h | TBS Stories
Central bank goes for printing money to support budget

Central bank goes for printing money to support budget

4h | TBS Insight

Most Read

1
NID corrections made more complex for 'transparency'
Bangladesh

NID corrections made more complex for 'transparency'

2
Photo: Fit Bangladesh
Sports

Bodybuilder Jahid Hasan Shuvo kicks away his 2nd place prize, a blender

3
Banks see operating profit 
Banking

Banks see operating profit 

4
Photo: PID
Transport

Bangladesh launches its first metro rail service

5
Why is NID correction so painfully slow?
Bangladesh

Why is NID correction so painfully slow?

6
DMP issues traffic directives for 31st night
Bangladesh

DMP issues traffic directives for 31st night