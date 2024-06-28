India outplay England to set up T20 World Cup final with South Africa

TBS Report
28 June, 2024, 02:00 am
Last modified: 28 June, 2024, 02:08 am

India outplay England to set up T20 World Cup final with South Africa

Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav shared six wickets between them after Rohit Sharma's brisk half-century to help India get a 68-run victory in the second semifinal against defending champions England in Providence and reach their first T20 World Cup final in 10 years.

Photo: ICC
Photo: ICC

More to follow..

