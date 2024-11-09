India opts out of 2025 Champions Trophy in Pakistan, informs ICC

TBS Report
09 November, 2024, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 09 November, 2024, 05:48 pm

India opts out of 2025 Champions Trophy in Pakistan, informs ICC

The BCCI's stance now leaves the ICC and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) with the task of exploring contingency options.

TBS Report
09 November, 2024, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 09 November, 2024, 05:48 pm
India opts out of 2025 Champions Trophy in Pakistan, informs ICC

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has officially informed the International Cricket Council (ICC) that India will not travel to Pakistan for the 2025 Champions Trophy.

The decision follows advice from the Indian government, marking a significant development in the lead-up to the tournament scheduled between 19 February and 9 March 2025 at three venues in Pakistan.

The BCCI's stance now leaves the ICC and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) with the task of exploring contingency options. One likely option could involve a hybrid model, where teams would alternate between Pakistan and another venue, potentially the UAE or Sri Lanka. However, PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi had previously ruled out this model, emphasising that such discussions had not taken place. Despite this, sources suggest contingency plans had already been discussed.

The ICC was made aware of the BCCI's position earlier this week, but confirmation of written communication is still pending. Naqvi had insisted that any objections from the BCCI would need to be formally provided in writing, before further discussions could take place with his government.

This development has also led to the postponement of a scheduled event in Lahore to announce the tournament's full schedule, as the logistical challenges surrounding the venue remain unresolved.

India and Pakistan's cricketing ties have long been strained due to political issues, with India not having visited Pakistan since the 2008 Asia Cup. This decision also follows the precedent set in 2023, when Pakistan travelled to India for the ODI World Cup despite not participating in the Asia Cup in Pakistan.

The 2025 Champions Trophy will feature eight teams: Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, and South Africa.

