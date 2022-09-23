India one of the favourites to win T20 World Cup despite recent blip in form, reckons Kallis

Sports

Hindustan Times
23 September, 2022, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 23 September, 2022, 05:48 pm

Related News

India one of the favourites to win T20 World Cup despite recent blip in form, reckons Kallis

Former South Africa all-rounder Jacques Kallis has joined the bandwagon and weighed in on India's chances of winning the T20 World Cup. Kallis, one of the greatest all-rounders in history believes that despite the recent blip in form, India are one of the favourites for the tournament.

Hindustan Times
23 September, 2022, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 23 September, 2022, 05:48 pm
India one of the favourites to win T20 World Cup despite recent blip in form, reckons Kallis

India, World's No.1-ranked team in ICC men's T20I rankings, have been far from their best in recent times. After their Super 4 round exit in Asia Cup 2022, the Men in Blue lost to Australia in the 1st T20I at home and their recent results are a dampener to the team's confidence heading into the upcoming T20 World Cup in October this year. India team's performance has been disappointing, with some experts having rung the alarm bells for Rohit Sharma and Co.

Former South Africa all-rounder Jacques Kallis has joined the bandwagon and weighed in on India's chances of winning the T20 World Cup. Kallis, one of the greatest all-rounders in history believes that despite the recent blip in form, India are one of the favourites for the tournament.

"India has played some very good T20 cricket and they will be one of the favourites, no doubt, but there is a bit of luck in the World Cup. I think India does have a team to be the favourite," Kallis told Times of India. "They are a good sort. In the World Cup, you need luck to go your way and you need to play big moments. Certainly, they do have a chance."

Kallis said that every team would have periods and games where spinners or seamers would dominate. India have gone ahead with three spinners for the World Cup in Yuzvendra Chahal, R Ashwin and Axar Patel, while young leg-spinners Ravi Bishnoi has been added as a stand-by player. "I think every team will have periods and games where spinners or seamers will dominate," mentioned Kallis.

Kallis, considered one of the best all-rounders of all time, is currently playing the Legends League Cricket tournament in India, representing the India Capitals. With more than 500 international matches in his career, Kallis scored more than 25,000 runs as a batter and took more than 550 wickets as a medium pacer.

 

Cricket

Jacques Kallis / India Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Why are there barely any buskers in Dhaka city?

Why are there barely any buskers in Dhaka city?

9h | Splash
Photo: Reuters

Are terrorist groups consolidating in Bangladesh again?

9h | Panorama
Photo: Muntasir Akash

Ephemeral: Grass blooms and urban munias in sprouting model towns

10h | Earth
Singer and composer Habib recently worked on two songs for ‘Operation Sundarban’. Photo: Noor A Alam

Diving into Habib Wahid’s musical realm: ‘Now it’s survival of the fittest’

10h | Splash

More Videos from TBS

Can gaming be taken as a career?

Can gaming be taken as a career?

1h | Videos
Who made Scotland's Broch in the Iron Age?

Who made Scotland's Broch in the Iron Age?

7h | Videos
'Dengue patients should not take any other medicine except paracetamol'

'Dengue patients should not take any other medicine except paracetamol'

7h | Videos
How to choose the best gaming controller?

How to choose the best gaming controller?

7h | Videos

Most Read

1
Auditing licence of four chartered accountants suspended
Bangladesh

Auditing licence of four chartered accountants suspended

2
Bishwamvarpur upazila in Sunamganj, surrounded by haors and hills, emerges as a striking tourist destination with a refreshed outlook, thanks to the initiatives taken by UNO Md Sadi Ur Rahin Zadid. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

How a UNO transforms a Sunamganj upazila into a tourist destination

3
Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits
Mode

Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits

4
Mandatory tax return filing relaxed for loans, credit cards
NBR

Mandatory tax return filing relaxed for loans, credit cards

5
The open sitting space of Adda Bilash, one of the popular garden cafes at Keraniganj. PHOTOS: NOOR-A-ALAM
Food

Garden cafes of Keraniganj: A great new weekend getaway destination

6
Traders worried as India top bank suspends dollar transaction with Bangladesh
Banking

Traders worried as India top bank suspends dollar transaction with Bangladesh