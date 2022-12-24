India need 145 runs to win 2nd Test and clinch series

India put themselves firmly in control of the match on the third day with Ravichandran Ashwin, Jaydev Unadkat, Axar Patel, Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Siraj all taking wickets. India need 145 runs to win the match and clinch the series 2-0.

First Test centurion Zakir Hasan (51) held up one end though and he managed to put up some resistance with Litton Das at the other end in the second session.

Zakir's innings ended soon after the beginning of the third but then came Bangladesh's fightback.

First Nurul Hasan (31) played a quick cameo and then Litton Das took control, thus helping Bangladesh first take the lead and then swell it to over 100. Litton scored 73 off 98 before getting out to Siraj. Taskin Ahmed too played an important knock of 31 not out. Bangladesh were all-out for 231.