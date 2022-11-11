India the most underperforming team in white-ball history: Vaughan

Former England captain Michael Vaughan did not mince words in calling Team India the "most underperforming white ball team in history" after the Rohit Sharma-led side were thrashed in a 10-wicket loss to England in the T20 World Cup semi-final match on Thursday in Adelaide. The loss continued India's trophy-less run in ICC events since 2013 Champions Trophy and also their inability to make the final in over five years.

India were the No.1 ranked side in T20Is heading into the tournament. The side then scripted a rather dominating run in the group stage, winning four of their five matches to make the semis as the top-ranked side in Group 1. However, India were simply outplayed by England in the Adelaide tie, in all departments. The bowlers managed to keep the top-order quiet until the 13th over of the game after India opted to bat first before Hardik Pandya ran riot to take the 2007 champions to 168 for six. In reply, England openers, Jos Buttler and Alex Hales, with their unbeaten knock of 80s and a record 170-run stand, wrapped up the chase in just 16 overs.

Following the loss, Vaughan just tore apart the Indian side for failing yet again in an ICC event, saying that the team has absolutely achieved nothing since their 2011 ODI World Cup haul at home.

"Since winning the 50 over World Cup what have they done? Nothing. India are playing a white-ball game that is dated and have done for years. India are the most under-performing white-ball team in history. Every player in the world who goes to the Indian Premier League says how it improves their game but what have India ever delivered?" Vaughan wrote in his column for The Telegraph.

"I am just staggered by how they play T20 cricket for the talent they have. They have the players, but just do not have the right process in place. They have to go for it. Why do they give the opposition bowlers the first five overs to bed in?"

Vaughan did not hold back in opining that analysts and pundits do not want to point out India's mistakes because they have the fear of losing work in India given the power of BCCI, but feels that it is time to "tell it straight".

"Nobody wants to criticise them because you get hammered on social media and pundits worry about losing work in India one day. But it is time to tell it straight. They can hide behind their great players but it is about getting a team playing the right way as a whole. Their bowling options are too few, they do not bat deep enough and lack spin tricks," Vaughan said.