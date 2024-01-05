India lose No.1 Test ranking to Australia

Sports

Hindustan Times
05 January, 2024, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 05 January, 2024, 08:00 pm

Related News

India lose No.1 Test ranking to Australia

India's fortunes went in opposite directions in the ICC Test rankings and the WTC points table after their historic victory against South Africa in Cape Town.

Hindustan Times
05 January, 2024, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 05 January, 2024, 08:00 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

India's historic first-ever Test win against South Africa at Newlands in Cape Town was bittersweet. The seven-wicket victory inside four and a half sessions in the shortest-ever Test match (in terms of balls bowled) helped India reclaim the top spot in the World Test Champions points table. They had slid down to sixth from the top spot after losing the Boxing Day Test by an innings and 32 runs. But the drawn Test series against South Africa was not enough for them to hold on to their No.1 Test ranking.

Australia displaced India as the new No.1-ranked Test side despite India's victory in Cape Town. Both India and Australia were tied at 118 points each after the Boxing Day Test matches in Centurion and Melbourne - India had lost to South Africa while Australia beat Pakistan to take an unbeatable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. But India were still the top-ranked side because of decimal points.

However, the drawn series against South Africa meant India lost a point. As the third Test between Australia and Pakistan is still going on in Sydney, there were no changes to the Pat Cummins-led side's points and they rose to the top spot.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"Australia's impressive run at home against Pakistan helped them take the crown of the No. 1 Test team once again, having last held the spot briefly following their WTC Final victory. With India drawing their the two-Test series against South Africa 1-1 and Australia recording two wins in as many matches against Pakistan, the Pat Cummins-led side now top the Test rankings," the ICC stated in a release.

"It's the latest feat in a year full of them for Australia, alongside their ICC World Test Championship Final victory and their ICC Men's Cricket World Cup triumph."

India, however, are placed at the top of the WTC points table following their win at Newlands with 54.16 percentage points from four Tests that include two wins, one loss and a draw.

South Africa are placed second followed by New Zealand at third and Australia at fourth with 50 percentage points each in the WTC table.

"The ongoing third Test between Australia and Pakistan and the upcoming five-match Test series between India and England will likely lead to further activity in the Test Team Rankings, with the top spot on the line alongside crucial ICC World Test Championship points," the ICC added.

Cricket

India Cricket Team / Australia Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Flat sandals effortlessly pair with sundresses, jeans, skirts, or even business casual attire, making them a reliable option for a variety of settings. Photo: Nino Rossi by Apex

Walk in style: Your must-have flat shoes for every occasion

8h | Mode
About 80% of Asif’s body is paralysed, leaving him bound to a wheelchair. But that did not hold him back. Photo: Courtesy

Turning tragedy to strength

6h | Panorama
TBS Illustration

Who is winning the AL-BNP battle on Facebook?

12h | Panorama
People walk down a street lined with outdoor seating for restaurants in the Little Italy neighborhood of Manhattan, New York on 18 July 2021. Photo: REUTERS

2024's economy will be just as unpredictable as 2023's

6h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

ICC changes stumping rule to stop DRS misuse

ICC changes stumping rule to stop DRS misuse

23h | Videos
Child of thousands of homeless parents

Child of thousands of homeless parents

1d | Videos
India's nightmare unfolds with unreal batting collapse vs SA

India's nightmare unfolds with unreal batting collapse vs SA

1d | Videos
'Extended Padottanasana' effective for all muscles

'Extended Padottanasana' effective for all muscles

2h | Videos