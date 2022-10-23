India looking to weather storm after early collapse

Hardik Pandya and Virat Kohli are trying hard to weather the storm after their early mess in the pursuit of 160 runs against Pakistan.

KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma fell without troubling the scorers too much, just as Pakistan openers Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan did earlier in the day.

Haris Rauf got the big wicket of Suryakumar Yadav and India lost three wickets in the powerplay. 

India were 54 for 4 after 11 overs before Pandya three sixes to bag 20 runs in the 12th over off Mohammad Nawaz.

They are now 74 for 4 after 12 overs.

Earlier, Shan Masood and Iftikhar Ahmed scored half centuries of contrasting styles to take Pakistan to a score of 159/8. Arshdeep Singh and Hardik Pandya took three wickets each. 

 

Cricket / T20 World Cup

India VS Pakistan / T20 World Cup 2022

