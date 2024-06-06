India legend Chhetri set for international swan song

Sports

AFP
06 June, 2024, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 06 June, 2024, 04:19 pm

Related News

India legend Chhetri set for international swan song

The 39-year-old forward said last month that the home World Cup qualifier against Kuwait in Kolkata would be his international swan song, and the skipper will want to go out with a bang.

AFP
06 June, 2024, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 06 June, 2024, 04:19 pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Indian football legend Sunil Chhetri was set for his final international Thursday, ending a career for his country spanning two decades that put him among the world's all-time leading scorers.

The 39-year-old forward said last month that the home World Cup qualifier against Kuwait in Kolkata would be his international swan song, and the skipper will want to go out with a bang.

Chhetri has scored 94 goals for his country, behind only Cristiano Ronaldo, Iran's retired Ali Daei and Lionel Messi in the all-time list.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

With 150 appearances he is India's most-capped player.

"I feel privileged to have had a career like this," Chhetri told The Economic Times.

"When I started playing football, all of this was unthinkable.

"I will not trade what I have got for anything in the world."

Chhetri is a sporting icon in cricket-mad India.

The diminutive striker, who is 1.7 metres tall (five feet, seven inches), made his debut against fierce rivals Pakistan in 2005 and scored India's only goal in the draw.

He hit a hat-trick against Tajikistan to help India qualify for the 2011 Asian Cup, their first time at the tournament in 27 years.

"He became a legend while still playing, and that's something only a few can do," India's coach Igor Stimac said last month.

"He's an inspiration to everyone, absolutely committed to the Indian jersey."

Chhetri had two brief but unsuccessful spells in Portugal and the United States, but has spent most of his career in India.

He currently plays for Bengaluru.

In 2009 he was offered a contract by London-based Queens Park Rangers, in England's second tier, but he could not get a work permit.

India are second in their group, behind Qatar, and can take a large step towards the third and final qualifying round for the 2026 World Cup with victory over Kuwait.

The top two progress.

Football

Sunil Chhetri / India Football Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Scottish Wildcats are now confined in the harsh and unforgiving Scottish Highlands. But this was not the case in the beginning. Photo: Collected

Are Bangladesh’s small cats walking the same path as Scottish Wildcats?

6h | Earth
Illustration: TBS

Want to die in good health? Eat healthy and resolve your traumas

9h | Panorama
Is it a crime to protest against climate injustice? 

Is it a crime to protest against climate injustice? 

1d | Panorama
The Solid Waste Management guidelines stipulate that landfills must be located at least 200 meters away from any water body. However, in practice, this regulation is often not adhered to. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

As Gram-Bangla's economy grows, its environment wastes away

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Illiteracy hinders use of AI in agriculture

Illiteracy hinders use of AI in agriculture

13m | Videos
Pakistan to face flying USA in the T20 World Cup 2024

Pakistan to face flying USA in the T20 World Cup 2024

33m | Videos
What is in this budget

What is in this budget

53m | Videos
Chronology of Bangladesh's National Budget

Chronology of Bangladesh's National Budget

9h | Videos