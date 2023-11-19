India keep hopes alive with two early wickets

7:24 pm

Mitchell Marsh threw everything at a very wide short ball and bottom-edged it through to a gleeful KL Rahul.

He goes for a testosteronic 15 from 15 balls.

India are pumped and the 1.3 lakh crowd is making the loudest noise one can imagine.

6:20 pm

Kuldeep Yadav was run out in the final delivery of the innings as the hosts India have been bundled out for 240 in the all-important final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. How apt that it should be Cummins who knocks off the bails – brilliant bowling (2-34), inspirational captaincy.

Australia dominated the whole innings after electing to bowl first earlier in the day.

India got off to a flying start thanks to Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. But, once Rohit departed, runs dried up and even they had to wait 16 overs for their first boundary since the 10th over.

Rahul bagged 66 while Kohli scored 54 for India.

5:44 pm

Rahul tips his head up to the sky in despair. A beauty from Starc just straightens and Rahul kisses it behind into the waiting gloves of Inglis.

Rahul departs for 66 off 107 balls.

IND 207/6 (42)

5:23 pm

Hazlewood fires one into the pitch which moves away like spark from the fire. Jadeja pushes, edges, turns round immediately to check – and finds it in the gloves of Ingliss.

India are down to their last recognised two. Just one from the 37th over from Maxwell – including a review for a stumping. A huge dilemma now for the two in the middle – they need to take risks, but taking risks will expose the tail. Ideally, they'd like a hundred at least from the last 14.

IND: 182/5 (38)

4:42 pm

An inside edge onto the stumps and it's the end of Virat Kohli in World Cup 2023. He departs for 54 from 63 balls.

Aussie skipper Pat Cummins picks up the all-important wicket as he sprints with hands clenched.

Kohli is so bewildered by what has just happened that he takes ten seconds before he starts moving away.

India promote Jadeja, keeping Suryakumar Yadav's firepower dry for now.

IND: 152-4 (30)

4:31 pm

Rahul bends and scoops his first four from his sixtieth delivery. The first boundary after 16.1 overs, or, 97 balls!

Kohli, meanwhile, reached his fifty. That's now five consecutive fifties – just as he made in the 2019 World Cup as well.

IND: 142/3 (27)

3:21 pm

India were flying despite losing Shubman Gill early in the final thanks to quickfire innings from skipper Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

But they lost two quick wickets in back-to-back overs and are now searching for a way to fight back.

An astonishing catch by Travis Head crashing down on his elbows meant the end of Rohit while Shreyas Iyer lasted only three deliveries.

Maxwell and Cummins picked up the wickets in the 10th and 11th overs respectively.

Kohli and KL Rahul are in the middle.

IND: 89/3 (13)