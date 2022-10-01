India 'hopeful' about Bumrah travelling to Australia, says India coach Dravid

Sports

Hindustan Times
01 October, 2022, 07:10 pm
Last modified: 01 October, 2022, 07:13 pm

Related News

India 'hopeful' about Bumrah travelling to Australia, says India coach Dravid

The pace spearhead was supposed to undergo scans at the NCA. When asked if the results had revealed anything serious, Dravid chose not to delve too much into the details. The former India captain, however, said that they are hoping Bumrah regains his full fitness before the world event.

Hindustan Times
01 October, 2022, 07:10 pm
Last modified: 01 October, 2022, 07:13 pm
India &#039;hopeful&#039; about Bumrah travelling to Australia, says India coach Dravid

India head coach Rahul Dravid said they are playing the waiting game on Jasprit Bumrah's fitness. The right-arm pacer who has been ruled out of the ongoing three-match T20I series against South Africa due to a back injury is in a race against time to get back to full fitness before the T20 World Cup in Australia starting in a couple of weeks' time. As things stand, Bumrah is at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru, going through rehab under BCCI medical staff's guidance.

"So as of now, (Bumrah) officially has been ruled out, as you know, from this series against South Africa. He has gone to the NCA. And we are waiting for the official confirmation on the next steps. So, as of now officially he is only out of this series, but we'll see what happens over the next few days. And, and once we get some official confirmation, then we'll be able to share that," Dravid said on the eve of the second T20I against South Africa in Guwahati.

The pace spearhead was supposed to undergo scans at the NCA. When asked if the results had revealed anything serious, Dravid chose not to delve too much into the details. The former India captain, however, said that they are hoping Bumrah regains his full fitness before the world event.

"I honestly haven't gone deeply into the medical reports. I mean, I rely on the experts to tell me what is happening. He is being assessed. And we'll know in due course, whether he's what happens in the future. And obviously, till he is completely ruled out till I get official confirmation that he is ruled out, we will always be hopeful. We will always hope for the best not just for us as a team, but also just as individuals, we will always hope for the best for the remainder of the matches," Dravid added.

Bumrah had returned to the India side after a long gap in the Australia series. He bowled two overs in the rain-curtailed 8-overs-a-side match in Nagpur and then bowled his full quota in the series decider in Hyderabad. Bumrah also travelled with the team to Thiruvananthapuram for the series opener against South Africa but had to go back after he felt discomfort in his back.

Mohammed Siraj was drafted into the squad as his replacement for the remainder of this series and it is likely that he will also travel to South Africa along with Umran Malik as injury cover for Bumrah.

India are slated to leave for Perth on October 6. It is more or less certain that Bumrah won't travel with the team then but it is likely that he will travel to Australia later.

Cricket

Jasprit Bumrah / Rahul Dravid / India Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Orange-breasted Green Pigeon. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Orange-breasted Green Pigeon: A ‘Bengali Lombgalamb’ unknown to Bengali

8h | Panorama
Bong Eats: Saptarshi and Insiya’s mission to take Bangalee cuisine to the world

Bong Eats: Saptarshi and Insiya’s mission to take Bangalee cuisine to the world

11h | Food
Mark Buchanan. Sketch: TBS

How much more economic growth can the planet sustain?

3h | Panorama
Love Studio provides a break from reality, a moment to remember. Photo: Courtesy

Love Studio: Capturing dreams in frames

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Mutual fund for low income population soon

Mutual fund for low income population soon

56m | Videos
Will Putin stop after Western sanctions?

Will Putin stop after Western sanctions?

1h | Videos
Cork sheet-made idol worth Tk10 lakh

Cork sheet-made idol worth Tk10 lakh

1h | Videos
Kayaking in Dhaka!

Kayaking in Dhaka!

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
A file photo of Pakistan International Airlines cabin crew members. Photo: Dawn
South Asia

Pakistan Airlines tells cabin crew to wear undergarments

2
A privately-owned tin-shed house is situated right in the middle of Syed Mahbub Morshed Road in the capital’s Agargaon area, occupying almost half of it including the footpath. The Photo was taken recently. Photo: Rajib Dhar
Bangladesh

A road with a house in the middle!

3
Bangladesh Competition Commission. Photo: Collected
Markets

Unilever, Bashundhara, Square, Pran among 36 sued for destabilising commodity markets

4
Representational image. Photo: Pixabay
Health

Bangladesh’s caesarean rate more than double the WHO-recommended level

5
Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits
Mode

Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits

6
Representational image: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg
Economy

Saif Powertec to launch Chattogram-UAE direct cargo ship 