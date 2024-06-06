India have tools to solve New York pitch challenge, says batting coach

Sports

Reuters
06 June, 2024, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 06 June, 2024, 04:31 pm

Related News

India have tools to solve New York pitch challenge, says batting coach

However, batters found it tough going, with the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium's drop-in pitch offering a lot of movement and bounce, leading to a low-scoring match after Ireland were bundled out for 96 with four overs to spare.

Reuters
06 June, 2024, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 06 June, 2024, 04:31 pm
Photo: BCCI
Photo: BCCI

India's batters have the skills and experience needed to navigate the challenge of playing on a tricky pitch in New York, batting coach Vikram Rathour said after their Twenty20 World Cup victory over Ireland on Wednesday.

India captain Rohit Sharma led from the front with an impressive half-century to guide his team to an eight-wicket victory over Ireland in their opening group match.

However, batters found it tough going, with the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium's drop-in pitch offering a lot of movement and bounce, leading to a low-scoring match after Ireland were bundled out for 96 with four overs to spare.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"It was a challenging wicket and we were expecting a challenging wicket because we played a practice game here. So, we knew what to expect," Rathour told reporters.

"It is what it is. We need to find a way to deal with it and I think we have enough skills in the team and enough experience in the team to deal with it. We should be fine...

"We have enough good batters who can manage to bat well on any kind of surface. I think that has been our strength for many, many years. I think we can adapt really well to different conditions."

The stadium in New York has seen few runs in the two World Cup games it has hosted so far, with South Africa defeating Sri Lanka by six wickets on Monday after dismissing their Asian opponents for their lowest-ever T20I score of 77.

The pitch has drawn widespread criticism, with former England captain Michael Vaughan saying in a post on social media platform X: "Trying to sell the game in the States is great. Love it.

"But for players to have to play on this sub standard surface in New York is unacceptable. You work so hard to make it to the then have to play on this."

Former Australia and Pakistan head coach Mickey Arthur wrote on X: "This pitch in New York is very poor!"

The next match at the stadium will see Canada taking on Ireland on Friday, before arch-rivals India and Pakistan face off on June 9.

The June 1-29 World Cup is being co-hosted by the United States and West Indies.

Cricket / T20 World Cup

India Cricket Team / T20 world cup 2024

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Scottish Wildcats are now confined in the harsh and unforgiving Scottish Highlands. But this was not the case in the beginning. Photo: Collected

Are Bangladesh’s small cats walking the same path as Scottish Wildcats?

6h | Earth
Illustration: TBS

Want to die in good health? Eat healthy and resolve your traumas

9h | Panorama
Is it a crime to protest against climate injustice? 

Is it a crime to protest against climate injustice? 

1d | Panorama
The Solid Waste Management guidelines stipulate that landfills must be located at least 200 meters away from any water body. However, in practice, this regulation is often not adhered to. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

As Gram-Bangla's economy grows, its environment wastes away

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

What will be your income tax?

What will be your income tax?

20m | Videos
Illiteracy hinders use of AI in agriculture

Illiteracy hinders use of AI in agriculture

35m | Videos
Pakistan to face flying USA in the T20 World Cup 2024

Pakistan to face flying USA in the T20 World Cup 2024

55m | Videos
What is in this budget

What is in this budget

1h | Videos