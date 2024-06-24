India forced to reconsider tactics for crunch Super 8 match against Australia

Sports

Hindustan Times
24 June, 2024, 02:25 pm
Last modified: 24 June, 2024, 02:30 pm

Related News

India forced to reconsider tactics for crunch Super 8 match against Australia

On Monday, India will be up against Australia in their final Super Eight match in the ongoing 2024 T20 World Cup in Saint Lucia, where the semifinal qualification will be at stake for both teams, and head coach Rahul Dravid and captain Rohit Sharma might be forced to change their playing XI given the surface at the Daren Sammy Stadium.

Hindustan Times
24 June, 2024, 02:25 pm
Last modified: 24 June, 2024, 02:30 pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Teams seldom want to risk tinkering with their playing XI, especially during a winning streak which happens during a tournament as big as the World Cup. But when it comes to the T20 format, conditions and opposition play a vital role in deciding the strategy for a team.

On Monday, India will be up against Australia in their final Super Eight match in the ongoing 2024 T20 World Cup in Saint Lucia, where the semifinal qualification will be at stake for both teams, and head coach Rahul Dravid and captain Rohit Sharma might be forced to change their playing XI given the surface at the Daren Sammy Stadium.

India have so far been playing with four specialist bowling options, besides four other all-rounders.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The entire bowling unit comprises three spinners, with Kuldeep Yadav being the specialist option and four fast bowlers, with Hardik Pandya and Shivam Dube being the all-rounders.

The strategy has helped them claim wins against Afghanistan and Bangladesh in the Super Eight stage as they stand at the top of the Group 1 table and a point away from securing a second consecutive semifinal qualification in T20 World Cups.

However, local curators at Gros Islet reckon that playing three spin options at the venue will be a bit too much for India, given that the surface has favoured batters more through the course of this tournament. The main square has six black soil pitches, and number three will be used for the day game on Monday. Hence, the likely swap could be Kuldeep for Siraj.

"The pitch is nice and hard, should stay the same throughout in a day game. Whichever team bats should score 180 to 200. I prefer to bat and put runs on the board. England batted poorly. The pitch got a bit tricky and the ball was not coming on," a member of the groundstaff at the Darren Sammy Stadium told PTI.

Host nation West Indies had smashed 218, the highest team total in this T20 World Cup, in an evening game in Saint Lucia, while South Africa were able to defend 163 successfully against England in the only day game played at the venue. In that game, spinners picked up four wickets at an economy rate of 6.16, while the pacers snared seven wickets at eight and a half runs per over.

"It gets drier in a day game when the sun is out, it would be a good game tomorrow. Here we don't get much spin. We get nice bounce but not a lot of spin on this black soil pitch. I would play an extra pacer. The surface is more suited to the pacers and has consistent pace and bounce. Bowlers will need to bowl well else they get punished," said another member of the groundstaff.

Even a washout in St Lucia, where it has been raining incessantly for the last 24 hours, will help India get through to the semis, while for Australia they will need to win the game by a convincing margin and hope Bangladesh either beat Afghanistan in the final Super Eight match or keep the losing margin low enough to help them get qualify for the next round via a superior 

Cricket / T20 World Cup

T20 world cup 2024 / India Cricket Team / Australia Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Urban women, mostly jobholders, are opting for scooters or bikes to avoid the hassle of public transport. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Behind the wheel: How women drivers navigate roads and social barriers

5h | Features
Since the signing of the Bretton Woods Agreement in 1944, global economic power has shifted significantly, with emerging markets and developing economies carrying far more weight. Photo: Bloomberg

A monetary and economic order fit for the 21st century

5h | Panorama
Michał Panasiuk. Illustration: TBS

Michał and the Bangla Summer School: A Bangla teacher in Europe

2h | Panorama
Collage: TBS Creative

In the time of goats and Russell's Vipers

20h | Features

More Videos from TBS

Mamata's anger over the renewal of the India-Bangladesh agreement on the distribution of Ganga water

Mamata's anger over the renewal of the India-Bangladesh agreement on the distribution of Ganga water

56m | Videos
What message does the Moscow-Pyongyang agreement give to the opposition?

What message does the Moscow-Pyongyang agreement give to the opposition?

1h | Videos
NATO preparing for war with Russia?

NATO preparing for war with Russia?

2h | Videos
Yellow-bellied sea snake found in Kuakata beach again

Yellow-bellied sea snake found in Kuakata beach again

3h | Videos