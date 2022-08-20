India first team with 11 straight ODI wins away from home

Sports

Hindustan Times
20 August, 2022, 07:40 pm
Last modified: 20 August, 2022, 07:43 pm

Related News

India first team with 11 straight ODI wins away from home

With the win, India went past Pakistan and South Africa to become the first ever team in ODI cricket to win 11 straight matches away from home.

Hindustan Times
20 August, 2022, 07:40 pm
Last modified: 20 August, 2022, 07:43 pm
India first team with 11 straight ODI wins away from home

Another quick and dominating win for India in the ODI format as they thrashed Zimbabwe in the second ODI by five wickets and subsequently bagged the three-match ODI series with an unassailable 2-0 lead. And with the big win at the Harare Sports club, India have managed to script a sensational piece of history as they went past Pakistan's spectacular world record on Saturday.

Unlike in the first ODI, where India won convincingly by 10 wickets chasing 190 in just 30.5 overs, the visitors had to break a sweat on Saturday at the Harare Sports Club as they lost five wickets in their chase of 162 at the same venue en route to their win which was scripted in just 25.4 overs.

With the win, India went past Pakistan and South Africa to become the first ever team in ODI cricket to win 11 straight matches away from home. India's 11 wins in the format against Zimbabwe in Harare began back in 2013. South Africa are still in a 10-match winning streak in East London (2013-2017*) while Pakistan had shared a similar record back between 1989 and 1990 in Sharjah. West Indies too stand alongside them in the unique list with 10 such wins in Brisbane between 1992 and 2001.

"They do have some quality bowlers, I saw that in the previous series against Bangladesh as well. The bowlers came strong at us, a good challenge for us. We are here to play good cricket and win, every opportunity is an honour, so we want to go out there next time also to enjoy ourselves and put a good performance. Wherever we travel, we get good support from Indian fans, very thankful for their support," captain KL Rahul said after the series win.

Cricket

India Cricket Team / Zimbabwe Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Bruce W Jentleson. Sketch: TBS

Who’s winning the sanctions war?

7h | Panorama
BAO: A healthier alternative to burgers

BAO: A healthier alternative to burgers

9h | Food
Illustration: TBS

China-Bangladesh currency clearance agreement can increase trade by 'an unimaginable scale': Li Jiming, Ambassador of China

1d | Interviews
Photo: Collected

KFC says ‘Howdy’ with their scrumptious new Texas BBQ Zinger Burger

11h | Food

More Videos from TBS

Editors' Guild holds discussion on global economy and Bangladesh's challenges

Editors' Guild holds discussion on global economy and Bangladesh's challenges

1h | Videos
Brief History of GPS

Brief History of GPS

1h | Videos
Foreign minister's comment spark controversy on social media

Foreign minister's comment spark controversy on social media

1h | Videos
Bangladesh get highest 150 matches in new FTP

Bangladesh get highest 150 matches in new FTP

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
From left Afzal Karim, Murshedul Kabir and Mohammad Jahangir
Banking

Sonali, Agrani and Rupali banks get new MDs

2
Russia now offers Bangladesh finished oil
Energy

Russia now offers Bangladesh finished oil

3
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

5 crushed to death as BRT girder falls on car in Uttara

4
Photo: Collected
Economy

Bangladesh is not in a crisis situation: IMF

5
Migrant workers. Photo: UNB
Migration

Can Bangladesh benefit from Canada’s 10 lakh job vacancies?

6
Eight more banks make unusual gains from forex dealings
Banking

Eight more banks make unusual gains from forex dealings