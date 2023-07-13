India in driving seat after Ashwin demolishes West Indies with fifer

Rewriting history in India's campaign opener of the World Test Championship (WTC) against the West Indies on Wednesday, veteran Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin bagged his 33rd five-wicket haul to trigger a batting collapse in the 1st Test at Windsor Park.

Spin wizard Ashwin got the better of opener Tagenarine Chanderpaul to become the first Indian bowler to dismiss both father and son in Test cricket. Ashwin also got the better of West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite, who earlier won the toss and opted to bat first in the first Test of the two-match series.

While seamer Shardul Thakur removed Raymon Reifer (2) for cheap, Mohammed Siraj plucked a one-handed stunner to hand all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja his first wicket before the Lunch break.

After Ashwin-inspired India bowled out the West Indies for 150, openers Rohit Sharma (30) and debutant Yashasvi Jaiswal (40) guided the visitors to 80/0 in 23 overs. India only trail the West Indies by 70 runs.