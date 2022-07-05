India docked two WTC points for slow over rate in Edgbaston Test, slip below Pakistan in points table

Sports

The announcement came shortly after India failed to defend a target of 378 runs as the pair of Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow helped England script their highest-successful run chase in Test history.

Team India, who lost by seven wickets against England at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground in the fifth Test on Tuesday, suffered further blow as they have been docked two World Test Championship points for slow over rate during the Test match. These penalty points left a huge impact on the Indian side, who slipped further in the points table giving Babar Azam-led Pakistan an advantage. Beside the penalty points, India have also been fined 40 per cent of their match fee for the offence.

India stood in the third position in the WTC points table after the seven-wicket loss in Birmingham, but the penalty points imply that they have now slipped below Pakistan to take the fourth spot in the table. India are now on 75 points (point percentage of 52.08), just a shade below Pakistan's PCT of 52.38 per cent.

According to Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, players are fined 20 percent of their match fee for every over if their side fails to bowl in the allotted time.

In addition, as per Article 16.11.2 of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) playing conditions, a side is penalised one point for each over short.

The announcement came shortly after India failed to defend a target of 378 runs as the pair of Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow helped England script their highest-successful run chase in Test history.

Cricket

England Cricket Team / India Cricket Team

