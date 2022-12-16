India declare at 258-2, set Bangladesh 513 to win the Chattogram Test

Skipper KL Rahul called in the batsmen after Pujara, 102 not out, brought up his hundred with a four off Taijul Islam in the third session of the third day, with Virat Kohli 19 not out at the other end.

Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Shubman Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara hit centuries as India declared their second innings at 258-2 to set Bangladesh a daunting target of 513 to win the first Test in Chittagong on Friday.

Skipper KL Rahul called in the batsmen after Pujara, 102 not out, brought up his hundred with a four off Taijul Islam in the third session of the third day, with Virat Kohli 19 not out at the other end.

Gill earlier scored his maiden Test hundred before he was dismissed for 110.

For Bangladesh, Miraz and Khaled picked up a wicket each.

Bangladesh were all out for 150 in their first innings in reply to India's 404.

