India consolidate chances of making WTC final after win over Australia

Sports

Hindustan Times
11 February, 2023, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 11 February, 2023, 06:08 pm

Related News

India consolidate chances of making WTC final after win over Australia

Ashwin picked five, Jadeja two as India won by an innings and 132 runs in Nagpur to take a 1-0 lead in the four-match Border-Gavaskar series. So where does the win put India in the World Test Championship points table?

Hindustan Times
11 February, 2023, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 11 February, 2023, 06:08 pm
Photo: BCCI
Photo: BCCI

Australia were never allowed to breathe. Even the slightest of opportunities that they sniffed, India made things extremely difficult before they were absolutely hammered in the second innings in Nagpur with the spin duo of Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja folding the visitors in a single session. 

Ashwin picked five, Jadeja two as India won by an innings and 132 runs in Nagpur to take a 1-0 lead in the four-match Border-Gavaskar series. So where does the win put India in the World Test Championship points table?

India do have one eye on the WTC points table with the Rohit Sharma-led side yet to book their place in the final. Heading into the series, they stood at the second place with 58.93% points and they remain in the second place, although having consolidated their chances of making the final. Their present PCT is of 61.67 per cent, well ahead of third-placed Sri Lanka (53.33).

Australia, on the other hand, who only need a win to confirm their place in the WTC final, remain on top of the table. However, their PCT has decreased from 75.56 per cent to 70.83.

India, however, are yet to confirm their place in the final of the WTC for the second successive time. The runners-up from the previous cycle have to win at least two of the remaining three matches of the Border-Gavaskar series to book their place.

"This is probably the Plan A they (Australia) had, I am sure they'll introspect and try to come out with different plans next game. I've experimented a lot, but to stay at the moment is very important. If you keep flying and wanna make plans in the air, sometimes it can go amiss. I expect Australia to come back really hard and strong," Ashwin said after the match.

Cricket

India Cricket Team / Australia Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS

Fat Emperor: A big, fat, Cantonese surprise

4h | Food
Sketch: TBS

'Bangladesh may also need a fiscal responsibility act'

10h | Panorama
During the monsoon, most picnic spots find it hard to get enough guests to make a profit. Photos: Chuti Resort.

How picnic spots survive the off-season slump

10h | Panorama
Ruddy-breasted Crake running. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

A distressed Crake: 'Bit an Angle Worm in halves'

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Rescuers emergency appeal for Syrian survivors

Rescuers emergency appeal for Syrian survivors

1h | TBS World
How do mobile phones affect children adversely?

How do mobile phones affect children adversely?

6h | TBS Health
Anando’s street arts at Dhanmondi Lake

Anando’s street arts at Dhanmondi Lake

6h | TBS Stories
What's ahead for the textile stocks?

What's ahead for the textile stocks?

7h | TBS Markets

Most Read

1
Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

From 'Made in Bangladesh' to 'Designed in Bangladesh'

2
Master plan for futuristic Chattogram city in the making
Districts

Master plan for futuristic Chattogram city in the making

3
Maqsuda Begum made new executive director of Bangladesh Bank
Banking

Maqsuda Begum made new executive director of Bangladesh Bank

4
Photo: Collected
Crime

Prime Distribution MD Mamun arrested in fraud case

5
30% companies see double-digit growth even in hard times
Economy

30% companies see double-digit growth even in hard times

6
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

HSC results to be published Wednesday