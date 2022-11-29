India A in complete control after Bangladesh A's toothless batting

At stumps, India reached 120 for loss, taking a lead of 8 runs as the second string Bangladesh side was bowled out for just 112 runs.

Photo: BCB
Photo: BCB

Visiting India A took absolute control on day one of the first four-day match against Bangladesh A after the home side's insipid batting show at the Sheikh Kamal International Cricket Stadium in Cox's Bazar today.

At stumps, India reached 120 for loss, taking a lead of 8 runs as the second string Bangladesh side was bowled out for just 112 runs.

Yashavi Jaiswal and Abhimanyu Easwaran put on a flawless batting show after Bangladesh's batting debacle, remaining not out on 61 and 53 runs respectively at the close of the day.

For Bangladesh A, Mosaddek Hossain battled lonely and made 63 runs. Najmul Hossain Shanto and Taijul Islam were the only other two batters who could reach double digit figure. Shanto scored 19 while Taijul added 12.

Bangladesh made a horrible start after India A put them in batting as they lost the both openers with the scoreboard reading just 2 in 3 overs. Opener Mahmudul Hasan Joy, the Test player of Bangladesh scored just 1 but his fellow opener Zakir Hasan was dismissed with duck.

Former Test captain Mominul Haque failed to recover from his shaky form as he was removed for just 4, to leave Bangladesh at 18-3.

Middle order batters, captain Mohammad Mithun and Jaker Ali also were out with single digit figures as jaded Bangladesh looked to be bowled out below 100.

But that was not to be thanks to Mosaddek Hossain, who put up a good resistance. His lone battle indeed helped the side go past the 100-run mark.

He smashed six fours and three sixes for his 63 off 88.

India's left-arm spinner Saurabh Kumar was the wrecker-in-chief for Bangladesh A, claiming four for just 23 runs. However pacer Navdeep Saini ripped through the home side's top order with a figure of three for 21.

Another pacer Mukesh Kumar played a perfect foil to him with two for 25 runs.

