India comfortably beat Ireland by eight wickets in T20 World Cup

AFP
05 June, 2024, 11:25 pm
Last modified: 05 June, 2024, 11:28 pm

India bowled out Ireland for just 96 after winning the toss, with Hardik Pandya taking three wickets and fellow pacemen Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh two apiece.

Photo: ICC
Photo: ICC

India hammered Ireland by eight wickets in the teams' Group A T20 World Cup opener in New York on Wednesday.

India bowled out Ireland for just 96 after winning the toss, with Hardik Pandya taking three wickets and fellow pacemen Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh two apiece.

They then chased down a target of 97 with more than seven overs to spare, captain Rohit Sharma making 52 before retiring hurt and Rishabh Pant 36 not out.

More to follow....

Cricket / T20 World Cup

India Cricket Team / Ireland Cricket Team / T20 world cup 2024

