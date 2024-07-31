India come back from the dead to beat Sri Lanka in Super Over, win series 3-0

Sports

Sri Lanka needed just 30 to win off the last five overs but then collapsed in the most extraordinary fashion to end up only tying the scores.

Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

India beat Sri Lanka in a dramatic Super Over finish and completed a T20I clean sweep on Tuesday. 

Sri Lanka needed just 30 to win off the last five overs but then collapsed in the most extraordinary fashion to end up only tying the scores. 

India, who bowled Rinku Singh and captain Suryakumar Yadav in the last two overs of the innings, somehow pushed the match into a Super Over which they won in a jiffy. 

Washington Sundar picked both Sri Lankan wickets off consecutive runs with just two runs on the board after which Suryakumar hit a four off the first ball. 

India thus secured a 3-0 clean sweep in Gautam Gambhir's first series as head coach and Suryakumar's first as the team's full-time T20I captain.

Sri Lanka earlier kept things steady with Kusal Perera seemingly putting them on the way to preventing India from doing a clean sweep of the series. 

While India lost four wickets in the first six overs, Sri Lanka openers Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis have ensured that the hosts fell into no such peril during their powerplay.

Sri Lanka were on the money with the ball and in the field as they restricted India to a score of 137/9 in the third T20I in Pallekele. 

India were in dire straits early in the third T20I as the world champions lost five wickets inside the first 10 overs. Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson, Rinku Singh and Suryakumar Yadav were all back in the hut and their score read 30/4 at the end of the powerplay. Shivam Dube then fell in the ninth over.

Cricket

India Cricket Team / Sri Lanka Cricket Team

